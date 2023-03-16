GTA Online The Last Dose DLC expected release time for all regions

The Last Dose DLC update in GTA Online is one of the most anticipated releases right now, with players from all over the world looking forward to it. On March 9, 2023, Rockstar Games announced that the update would be released on March 16, 2023, and the wait is about to end in a few hours.

However, the gaming studio did not reveal a specific time for the release of the DLC, leaving some fans in an uncertain situation at the moment. Rockstar is known for adhering to a predefined release timetable for each update, but they occasionally go ahead or behind schedule.

In this article, we will provide an estimated time frame for when GTA Online players can expect the release of the latest update in their local time zone.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

When will the GTA Online: The Last Dose update be available on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f https://t.co/ZLjmhTV2Wj

Unlike the original Los Santos Drug Wars update, the latest official newswire, titled "Los Santos Drug Wars comes to GTA Online on December 13" did not mention any specifics about any platforms or the update's release. However, given Rockstar Games' recent approach to the game, it is highly likely that new-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players will receive it a little sooner than others.

The gaming studio typically releases weekly updates and other significant additions to GTA Online between 3 and 4 pm IST, and the upcoming update will likely follow suit. The following is a list of anticipated release dates for all regions:

Seattle, USA – 03:00 am PST

Alberta, Calliformia – 04:00 am CST

São Paulo, Brazil – 07:00 am BRT

Madrid, Spain – 11:00 am CET

Berlin, Germany – 12:00 pm CET

Paris, France – 12:00 pm CEST

London, United Kingdom – 11:00 am GMT

Moscow, Russia – 01:00 pm EEST

Nagpur, India – 03:30 pm IST

Perth, Australia – 06:00 pm AWST

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 01:00 pm AST

Beijing, China – 06:00 pm CST

Tokyo, Japan – 07:00 pm JST

Seoul, South Korea – 07:00 pm KST

Sydney, Australia – 08:00 pm AEDT

Christchurch, New Zealand – 10:00 pm NZDT

Readers should keep in mind that the aforementioned times are entirely speculative and based on Rockstar's previous releases. The studio has the option to release the update for GTA Online sooner or delay it until later.

