GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition finally coming to Epic Games Store this week, according to a reliable insider

Insider billbil-kun has recently stated that the GTA Trilogy will finally get its premiere debut on the Epic Games Store this week. More specifically, it's due for a 2 pm UTC release on February 15, 2023. Neither Rockstar Games nor Epic Games have announced anything of the sort.

Hence, this information is merely a rumor from an insider with a solid track record. Keep in mind that not everything they've leaked was 100% accurate. Nonetheless, there will also apparently be a 50% discount at launch for this collection of remastered Grand Theft Auto classics.

The GTA Trilogy is supposedly coming to the Epic Games Store on February 15 at 2 PM UTC

It is worth noting that this same insider has been wrong about this topic before. This leaker previously mentioned that:

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released on Epic Games Store on January 19th at 4PM UTC"

The GTA Trilogy did end up being released on Steam that day, but no Epic Games Store launch happened. Rockstar Games would later announce that the game was due to arrive on that platform in late January. Unfortunately, that was silently dropped.

Hence, that's why the insider states that this information should be accurate unless there is a second delay.

It is worth noting that there is no information from Rockstar Games or insiders about whether there will be a patch released on the GTA Trilogy's launch day with Epic Games Store. No patch came out when the game was ported to Steam.

The GTA Trilogy still has several flaws and bugs that gamers constantly point out, especially regarding elements that weren't present in the original three games. This remaster's reputation is already in the toilet, with its average user score still below 1/10 on Metacritic.

On Steam, III and San Andreas Definitive Editions have mixed reviews, with only Vice City Definitive Edition being rated positively.

Fans aren't too excited for this news

There are several reasons gamers are uninterested in the GTA Trilogy's port to the Epic Games Store. Examples include the following:

The games still have issues unresolved, with the last major patch being several months ago

These titles are already present on Steam and the Rockstar Games Launcher

A 50% discount from the default price tag of $60 would still be too much for some players

All three titles are playable from start to finish, yet players are still largely unsatisfied with their current states. Although this issue isn't a problem for everybody, it is worth highlighting that the GTA Trilogy is a controversial collection of remasters as is.

These remasters are already on Steam, and it's unlikely that the Epic Games Store port will get a patch exclusively for itself. Ergo, it's not a big deal to most gamers if this title gets ported there. There isn't much time until the game supposedly gets released at 2 pm UTC on February 15, 2023.

If anything major happens by then, fans will know. Similarly, should the game fail to get ported to the Epic Games Store again, there's no telling when the remasters will ever arrive on the platform.

