More GTA Online Drug Wars drip feed outfits leaked for GTA+ members

There are various Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed leaks to cover regarding GTA Online's GTA+ membership. Gamers interested in in-game fashion are excited about the launch of these unique outfits.

It is worth noting that the next batch of GTA+ bonuses is scheduled to debut on January 19, 2023. These leaked outfits may appear in that update. The new clothes include:

Jackets

Shirts

Pants

Helmets

Masks

Glasses

It is not currently known if non-subscribers will be able to get these clothes or how much they will cost.

GTA Online leaks: New Drug Wars clothing for GTA+ members

All four of the leaked outfits shown above also feature a mask called Noh Painted Rabit tied to GTA+ membership. As for the jackets, their names from the top left moving in a clockwise manner are:

Manor Surano Jacket

Gray Yeti Combat Shirt

Dark Blue Vinyl

Dark Blue Vinyl Cut

The last two jackets are almost identical to one another. The only difference is that the second one doesn't have sleeves.

Some more new clothing options for GTA Online members to get their hands on if they have GTA+ include graphic t-shirts and cargo pants.

Starting from the top left corner and moving to the right in a clockwise fashion, here's a description of the clothing options seen above:

Yeti Ape Tee

Broker Checkerboard Tee

Gray Yeti Battle Pants

Broker Checkerboard Cargos

Each shirt seen above matches with a corresponding pair of pants.

Apart from this, users can also get their hands on some unique accessories.

Here is a list of the new items available:

Red Manor Round Brow Shades

Zebra Dome

Purple Snakeskin Spiked

Noh Painted Rabbit

This is the final batch of new GTA+ outfits for GTA Online members. It is important to note that everything shown above is considered a Los Santos Drug Wars item.

Other Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed content

Another new leaked outfit (Image via Tez2)

It's currently unknown how players will obtain this amusing costume, but Tez2, a Rockstar Games informer, has stated that it will be a piece of drip feed content. On a related note, Rockstar is reportedly planning to celebrate Lunar New Year in GTA Online, which involves players eating Peyote Plants and being able to get new tattoos and clothes.

Apart from new clothing items, some cutscenes for the Last Dose missions have already been leaked. The clip below shows new storyline cutscenes that are expected to debut sometime in the Los Santos Drug Wars' drip feed schedule.

Disclaimer: This video includes spoilers for the plot of Los Santos Drug Wars

Several new vehicles will also debut in the upcoming weeks and months.

Boor: $1,280,000

$1,280,000 Broadway: $925,000

$925,000 Eudora: $1,250,000

$1,250,000 Hotring Everon: $1,342,500~$1,790,000

$1,342,500~$1,790,000 Issi Rally: $1,835,000

$1,835,000 Panthere: $2,170,000

$2,170,000 Virtue: $2,235,000~$2,980,000

The Hotring Everon and Virtue have Trade Prices, whereas other cars don't.

GTA+ members can look forward to getting new clothing items on January 19, 2023.

