Complete list of drip feed vehicles coming to GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars as per leaks

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars has several vehicles on the way, and they have already been leaked. Twitter users @TezFunz2 and @ClassiqueGTA already have the details. The former is a verifiable insider who leaked basic information concerning the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars.

Meanwhile, the latter uploaded high-quality pictures of all the drip-fed vehicles.

A full list of leaked vehicles for the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a highly anticipated vehicle in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars. Players will be able to upgrade the armored supercar with Imani Tech items, namely the Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Jammer.

@TezFunz2 has already leaked the prices for upcoming vehicles. The Virtue will cost over $2,980,000 at Legendary Motorsport, and that's not even including the Imani Tech features or the Armor Plating.

2) Karin Hotring Everon

Players can finally get their own NASCAR truck in the form of the Hotring Everon. It fetches a $1,790,000 price tag over at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Since it's part of the Hotring lineup, players should expect some durability with this stock racing car.

3) Willard Eudora

If players are looking for something different in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars, they should check out the Eudora. It takes inspiration from various 1960 Buick models. The grille design and sharp rear fins are reminiscent of a bygone era in the automobile industry.

The Eudora is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Players will have to pay $1,250,000 for this retro convertible.

4) Classique Broadway

For nearly two decades, the Broadway was exclusive to GTA San Andreas. The convertible lowrider finally made a return in the latest update. Players won't be able to do pimping missions, but they will look classy while driving this vehicle.

By the time it's drip fed in the game, the Broadway will be worth $925,000 over at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) Toundra Panthere

Sports cars will have their own spotlight in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars. According to a description from the Legendary Motorsport website, the Panthere will have ridiculously fast acceleration.

Players can purchase this vehicle at Legendary Motorsport for a grand total of $2,170,000. There is still a lot of time for them to save their money before the Panthere is drip fed into the game.

6) Weeny Issi Rally

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars will introduce a third variant of the Issy lineup. It's a sporty compact vehicle designed for racetracks. The Issi Rally is a lightweight vehicle that will likely have really good handling. However, it might also get pushed around easily by larger vehicles.

Players will need to have $1,835,000 on hand if they plan on purchasing this vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

7) Karin Boor

Rockstar hasn't forgotten about the off-road vehicles in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. The Boor is specifically designed for really difficult terrain. It's perfect for going uphill on a rocky mountain or driving through a desert. It will cost $1,280,000 over at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

8) Vapid Taxi

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars is set to introduce a fast travel feature. Rockstar has a stronger focus on taxi services, so players can buy it from Warstock Cache & Carry for only $650,000. They can also unlock the $487,500 trade price if they complete 10 fares.

9) Western Powersurge

Players can finally get their hands on an electric motorcycle in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. The Powersurge carries a $1,605,000 price tag over at Legendary Motorsport. It may not get as much attention, but it's nice to see motorcycles getting a little bit of focus.

