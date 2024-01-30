Will GTA 6 gameplay be revealed at PlayStation's State of Play 2024? Everything known so far

The GTA 6 trailer created a huge buzz all over the world, raising the bar of expectations from developer Rockstar Games. Fans are now curious to see the first look of its actual gameplay. With the PlayStation’s State of Play just around the corner, one might wonder if some gameplay or a release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be revealed at the event.

Let’s take a look at everything fans should know about the upcoming PlayStation’s State of Play event.

PlayStation’s State of Play 2024 might not have GTA 6 gameplay reveal: Report

Expand Tweet

The PlayStation’s next State of Play is scheduled for January 31, 2024, and will be 40 minutes long. According to the gaming giant's official statement, the event will cover more than 15 different video games, including:

Stellar Blade

Rise of the Ronin

The statement added that fans will get a new look at other titles coming to the PS5 and PSVR 2. As GTA 6 has been announced for the PlayStation, fans might want to see its gameplay teaser showcased at the event.

While the official PlayStation statement doesn’t reveal much about the games to be showcased, sources like TCMFGames have predicted what fans can expect from State of Play 2024. According to them, here’s a list of all rumored/reported games that are expected to be a part of the event:

New Metro Game

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Judas (from Bioshock)

Concord

Sonic Generations Remaster

Until Dawn Remaster

Death Stranding 2

Expand Tweet

This suggests that GTA 6 fans shouldn’t keep their hopes high for the State of Play 2024 event, as the game might not be a part of it. However, there’s always a possibility that PlayStation might surprise fans, as Xbox did with the Grand Theft Auto 4 reveal.

When can fans expect GTA 6 trailer 2?

Expand Tweet

According to Agent on X on January 29, 2024, the GTA 6 trailer 2 is set to be released on March 7, 2024. Fans are highly advised to take the report with a grain of salt as the source isn’t reliable.

Rockstar Games is expected to officially announce the second trailer later this year, along with an exact release date for the title. For now, players are advised to wait for official word from the studio.

Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer is expected to be released this year despite not being officially confirmed yet. It might also reveal more about the story of the game’s two protagonists.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will release GTA 6 trailer 2 at the State of Play event? Yes, of course! Not at all 0 votes