Secret double armor glitch you should know about in GTA Online

There is an extremely easy glitch to do in GTA Online that essentially gives you double armor. It doesn't matter what your max armor capacity is. Performing this trick will provide you with basically double that amount. Here are the requirements that you must have:

An Agency

Max armor in anything but Super Heavy Armor

At least $5,000

Completing this glitch will take roughly a minute if the player knows what they're doing. Setting it up is effortless. The potential reward for doing this trick amounts to the player having more resources for surviving heists, PVP, etc.

Let's see how it's done.

How to do the double armor glitch in GTA Online

First things first, the player must max out their armor with anything but the Super Heavy variant. The reason is that the glitch will give one the maximum amount of Super Heavy Armor in addition to whatever they already have. You can't get double Super Heavy Armor, as this bug simply allows you to max that out and some other armor type over your normal capacity.

Generally speaking, it's advised to max out your Heavy Armor since it's the next best thing. It doesn't matter where you buy that armor. If you need a place to get it quickly, then the nearest Ammu-Nation will suffice.

Once you're done with the preparation, it's time to get to the actual glitch.

Call Franklin to see these options (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who have an Agency can proceed to the first step of this glitch. First, call him and select Supply Stash. This step only costs the player $5,000, but that's nothing to worry about in GTA Online.

Note: If you don't own an Agency, then you cannot call Franklin.

Collect the stash (Image via Rockstar Games)

A little bag stash icon will appear on the player's minimap near their location. Look around to see where it is and approach it. Eventually, you will see a little white backpack similar to what's shown above. Simply touch it to collect it.

Notice how the player has more armor than usual for somebody under Rank 105 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Check your Interaction Menu's inventory to see the results. In the above example, this player has 14 armors even though the account would typically only be able to get seven. Here is a short list of Ranks you need to achieve in order to maximize its capacity:

Rank 15: Two

Two Rank 30: Three

Three Rank 45: Four

Four Rank 60: Five

Five Rank 75: Six

Six Rank 90: Seven

Seven Rank 105: Eight

Eight Rank 120: Nine

Nine Rank 135: Ten

Remember, this glitch essentially doubles that armor capacity. That means at Rank 135 and above, you can have up to 20 armor. In that example, you would have ten Super Heavy Armors and ten Heavy Armors.

Potential uses for the extra armor in GTA Online

Doing this heist with randoms might make you wish you had more armor (Image via Rockstar Games)

Having extra armor is useful in every situation where the player would want to survive. Examples of such scenarios include:

Heists

Hard missions

PVP

It's not a gamebreaking glitch per se, but this trick is something that will be incredibly convenient for most GTA Online players.

