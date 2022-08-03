How to replenish armor in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online has undergone lots of changes with the release of the new The Criminal Enterprises update.

It has added many new features that aim to improve players' gameplay experience, including increased payouts throughout the game. One such feature is the easy accessibility to quickly equip or replenish body armor whenever required.

Users can now refill their armor bars without interrupting the gameplay.

Everything to know about body armor in GTA Online

Body armor is a gear featured in the GTA series since the original game that protects gamers' health from getting specific forms of damage. Grand Theft Auto Online's armor protects even from impacts and falls.

Here are five different types of armor vests that protect players from damage ranging from small arms to large caliber weapons:

Super Light Armor (20% armor) - $100

Light Armor (40% armor) - $200

Standard Armor (60% armor) - $300

Heavy Armor (80% armor) - $400

Super Heavy Armor (100% armor) - $500

Once they reach level 135, users have the option to stack up to ten armor vests at a time. All of them are purchasable from both Ammu-Nation and the Agency Armory website.

They should note that once they have purchased better tier armor, it's impossible to go back to the previous tiers.

How can gamers replenish armor in GTA Online in 2022?

Players can find the new accessibility option handy, especially while undergoing complicated missions or heists. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to replenish or equip a body armor vest anytime in the game:

PlayStation/Xbox/PC:

Press and hold L1/LB/Tab/MW keys to open up the Weapon Wheel

Press the prompt button at the right bottom of the wheel to equip an armor vest from the inventory

It's simple, easy, and quick to do whenever users require it in the game. They can also get snacks from the Weapon Wheel, helping them get a quick health boost at their fingertips.

It's safe to say Rockstar Games is trying to improve the gameplay experience for both newcomers and long-term supporters.

What other improvements have been made to GTA Online gameplay?

The Criminal Enterprises update has overhauled specific gameplay mechanisms in GTA Online. Gamers can now access business computers in private sessions, giving them the freedom to do Source and Sell missions without any hassle.

They can also purchase max ammo for all their weapons with a single option in the Interaction Menu.

Here's a list of important changes made to the gameplay:

Oppressor Mk II's weaponry and countermeasures have now been nerfed, providing more balanced play.

Increased payouts throughout the game no matter what players play, allowing players to hustle their way.

A boost to MC Members, Associates, and Bodyguards when joining an Organization or MC Club activities.

First-time payout boosts for all players starting a new business

A maximum of 10 standard properties can now be purchased by players, giving them more garage space for their vehicles.

Reduced Heist Setup cost for all heists to $25k

It has also added a new Operation Paper Trail, new side missions for entrepreneurs, and a lot of new vehicles for car enthusiasts to collect.

With the success of GTA Online over the years, it's unlikely that Rockstar will stop adding new content to the game anytime soon. There's already a list of cars to be added as drip feeds later this summer.

This is the best time for fans to enjoy most of the title while hustling and wreaking havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

