Should fans expect GTA 5 to release on Android and iOS platforms?

GTA 5 is the second best-selling video game in history, and GTA Online continues to generate a huge profit for Rockstar.

Many of Rockstar's games have been ported to Android and iOS platforms, the majority of them being from the GTA series. Despite this, HD universe titles like GTA 4 and GTA 5, which are almost 13 and 7 years old respectively, have yet to get a smartphone release.

This article will explore whether GTA fans should be expecting an Android or iOS port of GTA 5.

Can GTA fans expect an Android/iOS release for GTA 5?

All the games they've released till now

Rockstar has ported over a lot of its games to the Android/iOS platforms. This includes Bully, Max Payne, and nearly all of the GTA 3D Universe games. Despite its clumsy controls, GTA Chinatown Wars appears to be best suited for smartphones.

GTA Vice City Stories, on the other hand, did not see a smartphone release, which many blamed on music licensing difficulties. However, other sources indicate that profit might have been a key factor.

Why Android ports are a bad idea for developers

Android ports of PC/console games are usually not very profitable, and the reasons are many. Most PC/console gamers are comparatively rich people from first-world countries. Most mobile gamers can't spend as much money on a premium game as PC/console gamers.

Besides, mobile gaming favors pay-to-win monetization methods in free-to-play games. Those who play these games are usually more interested in casual games rather than a top-notch title.

Piracy is also a bigger concern here since most players who can not afford premium games will just download them for free. It is also much easier to download a pirated game on Android than it is on PC or iOS.

Here's how one indie developer felt about releasing his games on Android and Steam:

For these reasons, Rockstar may not think it's worth wasting time and effort on a game that won't make them a lot of money.

Will Rockstar ever release a GTA 5 smartphone port?

At the moment, it appears highly unlikely that Rockstar will port GTA 5 to Android/iOS. The cost of porting is barely covered by sales, as the freemium-dominated mobile market is not the best place to release PC/Console quality games.

Some players may argue that developers like Feral Interactive have successfully ported over many famous PC titles, like Rome: Total War, Tropico, and GRID. However, these games have sophisticated anti-piracy measures which make it impossible to download them for free.

GTA 5 is also far more technically complex than a smartphone can handle. Furthermore, GTA 5 is already playable on Android for those who have an Xbox Game Pass or who use PS Remote Play. As a result, it is unlikely to be ported to mobile devices shortly.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen