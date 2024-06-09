Should GTA 6 fans expect trailer 2 at Xbox Showcase 2024?

The Xbox Showcase 2024 is nearly here and GTA 6 fans are wondering if Rockstar Games might target this event to release the highly-anticipated second trailer of the game. This is a genuine query since the Xbox event will showcase quite a few upcoming titles alongside updates about other popular ones. However, there is a slim chance of this happening since the studio might be planning to release the trailer separately.

It was not a part of the recent PlayStation Showcase 2024, which introduced numerous games. Fans were expecting to see the GTA 6 trailer 2 during this event as well since the upcoming title will first roll out on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. There are various reasons why Rockstar Games might not release the video during the Xbox Showcase 2024 and this article will further discuss them.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

There are various reasons GTA 6 trailer 2 might roll out during Xbox Showcase 2024

Fans shouldn't expect the second trailer during the Xbox event (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games did not use the grand PlayStation Showcase 2024 event to release the highly-anticipated GTA 6 trailer 2 that took place a while back. This was shocking since fans were expecting to see the video during the event considering the game is planned to roll out for consoles first.

Similarly, the community should not expect the studio to release the video during the upcoming Xbox Showcase 2024 event. There are various reasons for this. First, Rockstar Games might want to keep the second GTA 6 trailer exclusive. Releasing it alongside other popular games will require it to share the screen time as well as the hype.

Rockstar Games is well aware that the second GTA 6 trailer will perform extremely well thanks to the first video breaking numerous records. Hence, there is no need to release it alongside other titles during an event. Secondly, all the sources have confirmed that the developer is putting all the time and resources into polishing the game.

Rockstar Games might want to release trailer 2 separately (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hence, splitting the team to create the second trailer simply to target the Xbox Showcase 2024 would be a bad move. It will be a rushed trailer without the proper love and care that the studio put into the first one.

On top of that, Microsoft might be planning to showcase some Xbox-exclusive titles during the event and they will have the spotlight. This will further affect GTA 6 trailer 2's release. Once again, it would not make much sense for Rockstar to share the stage with such games and divide the hype for its title.

Hence, fans should not expect to see the second trailer or the GTA 6 pictures during the upcoming Xbox Showcase 2024. Rockstar Games is known to take its time in releasing trailers; hence, it is best to stay patient.

