Should GTA Online have a DLC mode for Michael or Trevor first?

Since Franklin already has a full DLC story in GTA Online, it's only fair that Michael and Trevor will follow.

However, the question remains which former GTA 5 protagonist will have the next episode. It's possible that Michael and Trevor share a story together. With that said, both characters have more than enough material for their own adventures. They should each get their own respective episodes.

GTA Online players welcomed back Franklin with open arms, so they would likely do the same with Michael and Trevor. It's currently unknown when the next major update will arrive, yet players can always speculate.

Should Michael or Trevor have the next DLC mode for GTA Online?

This GTA Online article will take a look at which GTA 5 protagonists should have the next DLC story. Michael and Trevor are definitely worthy enough to have their own. Ultimately, it really depends on the content update itself.

Arguments for Michael

The Contract update for GTA Online has already confirmed Michael's fate. He is currently the associate producer for Richards Majestic Studios. Even then, it's unlikely that Michael would ever leave his criminal past behind him. According to his therapy sessions, it's simply too much fun.

Heists are a major gameplay feature in GTA Online. Michael has several years of experience, so he could potentially set up some missions.

A DLC story featuring Michael could also mainly focus on the entertainment industry. For example, a shootout in the studio lot could be a lot of fun. Players would also likely receive weapons and vehicles based on famous movies.

Arguments for Trevor

Trevor is a very unpredictable character, so it's hard to pinpoint his exact movements. What is certain is that he loves to cause chaos. Any DLC story mode featuring him will likely contain fiery explosions and military-grade weapons.

Since Trevor is a skilled pilot, players could also have an excuse to fly various aircraft. It's been a while since they were promoted in the game. A trip to Sandy Shores would give players another reason to fly.

Trevor is still running his business, according to a security guard in F. Clinton and Partners. He would have no trouble getting himself into trouble. Perhaps he can offer more business opportunities for the players themselves.

Here is why Trevor would be a better choice

It's been a very long time since Blaine County was a major focal point for DLC updates. From Los Santos Tuners to the Contract DLC, these stories were mainly centered on the city life.

The last time Blaine County played a prominent role was the 2017 Doomsday Heist. GTA Online players could buy several bunkers within the area. With that said, Blaine County is long overdue a DLC update. It takes up most of the map, yet the game only focuses on a smaller portion.

Remember, Trevor's main stronghold is within Sandy Shores, which is found in Blaine County. If he makes his return to GTA Online, he would likely perform criminal activities in the desert.

