Why did Trevor forgive Michael in GTA 5?

After everything they've been through in GTA 5, Trevor ends up forgiving Michael. Both these criminals have a long history with each other that spans decades. They are the diabolical masterminds behind the greatest heists in GTA history.

However, when Trevor figures out that Michael sold him out years ago, it causes a fracture in their relationship.

Their strained relationship takes up a good portion of the plot itself. GTA 5 players will have to wait until after the game to resolve this story. The Third Way also must be chosen as the true ending. Players may wonder why they ended up resolving their differences, considering what happened between them.

Why did Trevor forgive Michael after the events of GTA 5?

GTA 5 is Michael's story, yet Trevor plays a significant role. They cannot fix their relationship until the game is complete, and that too, only with a specific ending.

Michael and Trevor used to team up with Brad Snider back when they robbed the Midwest. However, Michael cut a deal with a corrupt FIB agent. He ended up selling out his partners so he could retire. In the meantime, he would use his savings to pay off the FIB agent.

It didn't go according to plan since Trevor survived while Brad didn't. After the first major heist in GTA 5, a series of events led Trevor right back to Michael. He eventually finds out what really happened back in Ludendorff.

For the rest of GTA 5, Trevor is barely on speaking terms with Michael. They spend most of their time shouting insults at each other, even in the final missions. It will stay that way if players choose the wrong ending.

Michael apologized to Trevor after The Third Way

After the final GTA 5 mission, players should have Michael and Trevor hang out with each other. Michael is the one who directly apologizes to Trevor for everything he did. He even offers his entire cut from a previous heist. This is a significant gesture since they just robbed several tons of gold worth millions.

Michael admits he made some mistakes and wasn't in the right state of mind. Although Trevor doesn't want the money, he humbly accepts Michael's apology. This puts an end to the longest GTA 5 storyline.

Finally the friends are back

GTA 5 players can now let Michael and Trevor hang out as friends rather than enemies. They could strike up an interesting conversation if they meet up at a bar. At one point, both men will admit that Brad was not exactly a good person.

Remember that most of Trevor's rage was the result of his death. With that out of the way, GTA 5 comes to a close.

