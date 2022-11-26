Should GTA Online focus on vehicles other than cars?

The GTA series has a long history and association with cars. This connection is even exemplified in the title of the video game franchise, which undoubtedly references the actual felony that involves cars.

So when GTA Online introduced many new vehicles that heavily relied on science fiction elements and were not true to contemporary reality, it turned off hardcore fans from the game.

Therefore, there is a hard divide between players who play GTA Online for the new unrealistic vehicles and car enthusiasts who play this game solely because of how Rockstar Games adapts real-life cars into GTA Online.

However, one thing that came out of this debate that almost everyone agrees upon is that GTA Online should never just focus on vehicles other than cars since cars are a core part of the franchise's identity. This article will explore more reasons why this is the case.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Vehicles other than cars should not be the focus of GTA Online, here's why

GTA Online has provided its fanbase with a variety of cars that are very realistically built. They also have accurate performance and design when compared to their real-world counterparts. Due to this, since the beginning of this game, there has been a large and dedicated community of car enthusiasts within GTA Online.

This meant that many players were playing this game only because of the cars and nothing else. In recent years, this phenomenon has exploded into the mainstream, especially because of the major updates that catered to racers, such as the Los Santos Tuners update.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games introduces new prizes and discounts related to cars in the game on a weekly basis, so it is safe to say that car enthusiasts in the GTA Online community are thriving.

If Rockstar Games decides to stop focusing on cars and prioritize introducing other vehicles, the decision will surely backfire. Many players have already expressed their negative opinions regarding the inclusion of futuristic vehicles such as the Oppressor Mk II.

Even if Rockstar Games chooses to focus on other real-world vehicles that are not cars, this will also likely fail as many of those vehicles (such as planes, trucks, or bikes) have a smaller community within Grand Theft Auto Online. Because of this, they will not be able to achieve the same amount of success or attention that cars get from the Grand Theft Auto Online car community.

Plus, cars are a major reason why Grand Theft Auto Online is still being played several years later. The driving mechanics in the game can easily compete with those of major AAA racing games. This is an incredible feat that Rockstar Games has achieved, so it would be a risky decision for them to solely focus their attention on other vehicles. Moreover, some of the cars they have introduced to this game have been created so meticulously that they have their own separate fan followings.

Take the Obey 10F, for example. Countless fans were waiting for this car to be added, and its presence in the game is the only reason they continue to play it a decade after its release.

Finally, Grand Theft Auto games started off with cars being an important part of their gameplay. It is indisputable that Grand Theft Auto 1 and 2 would not have worked as well without cars being involved.

Thus, if Rockstar Games decides to make other vehicles a priority, they will lose out on a dedicated community of car enthusiasts that are responsible for the company's success in the gaming industry.

