Should GTA Online players choose 10F or 10F Widebody?

GTA Online players have a choice to make between the Obey 10F and the Obey 10F Widebody. As the name suggests, the latter is simply a wider variant of the former. These sports coupes were featured in the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

GTA Online players will need to break the bank if they want one or the other. With that in mind, they need to consider the pros and cons of the widebody conversion.

The 10F and 10f Widebody are very similar at first glance, but that's only a surface-level comparison. GTA Online players will notice a few key differences when driving both vehicles. Here's a quick look at what to expect from them.

GTA Online players should know what they're getting with the 10F and 10F Widebody

How to acquire each vehicle

Let it be known that GTA Online players will need a lot of money just for the standard 10F, let alone the widebody conversion. The 10F is worth a grand total of $1,675,000 over at Legendary Motorsport and Benny's Original Motor Works.

Speaking of the latter, this is where players will have to convert their 10F into the 10F Widebody, which should cost them an extra $575,000. Looking at it this way, the former is worth a bare minimum of $1,675,000, while getting the latter brings that amount to $2,250,000.

Of course, if the GTA Online player is already spending a million and a half on the 10F, they might as well pay two million on the 10F Widebody. They will already have to pay for extra modifications just to raise its performance stats.

A comparison between the 10F and 10F Widebody

Right off the bat, GTA Online players will notice a size difference between these car models. The 10F Widebody is a slightly bigger vehicle than its original counterpart. It could potentially affect how players drive through oncoming traffic since it's harder to squeeze through vehicles.

Regardless, a fully upgraded 10F Widebody is statistically better than the standard 10F. YouTuber Broughy1322 has already calculated the real top speeds of both vehicles, as seen below:

10F : 126 miles per hour

: 126 miles per hour 10F Widebody: 128 miles per hour

YouTuber Onespot Gaming also made a video comparison between the 10F and the 10F Widebody. No matter the racing conditions, the latter is slightly faster with its top speed. In the end, GTA Online players are choosing between which design they would like better, a slimmer or wider variation.

Final verdict

Performance-wise, there isn't much difference between these sports coupes. Most players will likely base their decision on how the vehicle looks. The 10F is more practical with its slim design, while the 10F Widebody has a more aggressively powerful appearance.

If the player is looking to save money in this game, they are better off with the regular 10F. The $575,000 conversion only gets them at least two extra miles per hour, mainly in terms of top speed. It's also slightly wider, making it harder to get into narrow passageways.

However, if the player already has money to spend and they like the widebody look, it wouldn't be the worst purchase for them. Both 10F vehicles will get them to where they need to be in this game.

