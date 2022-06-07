Should GTA Online players get the Cyclone or Cyclone II?

GTA Online players should definitely consider the differences between the Cyclone and Cyclone II.

These electric hypercars are known for their incredible speed, not to mention their soundless engines. The original Cyclone was released back in the Smuggler's Run update for 2017. Meanwhile, the Cyclone II is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players, having been released this year in 2022.

Of course, the Cyclone I and II are very expensive investments in GTA Online. Players will need to choose the right one for them. This article will compare and contrast both electric vehicles. It will include their performances and price tags, along with their availability.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The Cyclone and Cyclone II are really good vehicles in GTA Online, but which is better?

Price and performance of the Cyclone

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The original Cyclone is best known for its acceleration. It can go from zero to a hundred within two seconds flat. Players do have to contend with low traction, so making high speed turns can be tricky. Either way, here's a look at its overall costs in GTA Online:

Price : $1,890,000

: $1,890,000 Where to buy : Legendary Motorsport

: Legendary Motorsport HSW conversion upgrades: N/A

Sadly, players cannot upgrade the Cyclone with Hao's Special Works. As a result, its below top speed is as high as it goes:

Top speed: 116.25 miles per hour

These stats were accurately recorded by Broughy1322, a premier vehicle expert for GTA Online. His findings will also be used for the Cyclone II.

Price and performance of the Cyclone II

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The regular Cyclone II is slightly better in most categories. Its fast acceleration is still a sight to behold, but its handling is also slightly better than last time. Of course, the Cyclone II is only available on the next-gen consoles. It's also the more expensive vehicle choice:

Price : $2,250,000

: $2,250,000 Where to buy : Legendary Motorsport

: Legendary Motorsport HSW conversion upgrades: $475,000

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players have exclusive access to Hao's Special Works. These costly upgrades will result in a very agile car. In fact, the Cyclone II is among the fastest in the entire game. Here's a comparison between the regular and upgraded versions:

Top speed (without HSW upgrades) : 119.25 miles per hour

: 119.25 miles per hour Top speed (with HSW upgrades): 141 miles per hour

The Cyclone II is already faster than its original counterpart, but the upgraded version leaves that vehicle in the rear view mirror. However, its high price tag of $2,725,000 is the only setback.

Final verdict

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Since both vehicles are ridiculously expensive anyways, GTA Online players should definitely save money for the Cyclone II.

There's a huge difference between $1,890,000 versus $2,725,000, yet players can pull it off with a few Cayo Perico heists. At most, it would take a few days to grind. The Cyclone II is far superior in every categorical stat.

Unfortunately, it's only accessible for the Enhanced and Expanded version of GTA Online. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can still reliably depend on the original Cyclone II, even if it's not as good.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far