Should GTA Online players get the Grotti Brioso R/A?

This week, GTA Online is throwing the spotlight on the Brioso R/A via the Premium Test Ride at the LS Car Meet. Players shouldn't confuse this vehicle with the Brioso 300 Widebody, which was released earlier this year with the Criminal Enterprises update.

The Brioso R/A is a small compact automobile based on the Fiat 500 Abarth. It originally showed up in the Cunning Stunts update back in 2016. However, GTA Online breathed new life into this car with the introduction of HSW upgrades, and the Brioso R/A is now more viable than ever before.

Here's what GTA Online players can expect from the Grotti Brioso R/A

Where to buy and how much it costs

GTA Online players can pick up their phones, explore their internet browser, and visit the main website for Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The normal Brioso R/A will cost them a relatively meager $155,000. Once the purchase is made, the car will be delivered to a garage of the gamer's choosing as long as they have one.

From now until November 16, players can also head over to the LS Car Meet and give this vehicle a quick test drive. They will get to drive the car, complete with special modifications, for five minutes. If gamers are interested, they can also purchase the Brioso R/A on the spot.

How to get HSW upgrades

With the introduction of Hao's Special Works, players can upgrade select vehicles with unique performance and visual modifications. However, this only applies to the Enhanced and Expanded versions of GTA Online.

The Brioso R/A normally costs $155,000, but the conversion will jack up the price tag to $1,097,500. This means that gamers will have to pay a minimum of $1,252,500. Moreover, additional modifications will likely further increase the player's expenses. Nonetheless, this is a price they must be willing to pay for the best performance.

Overall performance of Brioso R/A

GTA Online YouTuber Broughy1322 is known for calculating the fastest cars in the game based on their overall top speed. Here's a look at the Brioso R/A, with and without the HSW upgrades:

Without HSW upgrades : 103.75 miles per hour

: 103.75 miles per hour With HSW upgrades: 124.75 miles per hour

The difference between these vehicles is 21 miles per hour. Additional HSW upgrades can greatly improve the Brioso R/A's other performance stats, such as its handling and braking. Even when going at incredibly fast speeds, the car will be able to make very sharp corners.

With that said, GTA Online players do need to be careful not to oversteer. The Brioso R/A has a difficult time adjusting to spinouts. It also lacks durability, so too much damage could potentially limit the car's performance. Players are better off using this vehicle for the sole purpose of racing.

Final verdict

If the player really likes compact vehicles in GTA Online, this would be a very acceptable option to consider. The Brioso R/A is a ridiculously fast vehicle that can outspeed most sports cars along a straight line. It's also particularly impressive in races that prioritize compact vehicles.

The only real issue is the car's price tag, but that's what players can expect with the HSW upgrades. It's highly recommended to give it a quick run at Premium Test Ride inside the LS Car Meet. Players have until November 16 before the Brioso R/A/ is replaced with another vehicle.

