Why players should avoid Brisio 300 Widebody in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

The Brisio 300 Widebody did not arrive to much fanfare in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Based on the real-life Fiat 500, this compact vehicle is a racecar variant of the original Brisio 300. If players remember that car from the Cayo Perico update back in 2020, then they might notice that there are only a few minor differences between the two vehicles, like the colorful paint jobs and performance upgrades.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is giving some love to Benny's Original Motor Works. Unfortunately, the Brisio 300 Widebody is better off avoided for several reasons, one of which is the fact that it's simply not worth the million-dollar investment, considering the economy of the game.

The Brisio 300 Widebody is a wasteful purchase in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Where to upgrade and how much it costs

The Brioso 300 Widebody first needs to be upgraded from the regular Brisio 300. Players can buy the original version from either Southern S.A. Super Autos or Benny's Original Motor Works. There are two different price tags for these vehicles:

$457,500 (trade price)

(trade price) $610,000 (regular price)

After making the purchase, gamers will be given access to the widebody version. This special conversion will cost $585,000 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. Remember, this upgrade is only available at Benny's Original Motor Works.

Altogether, players will be paying anywhere from $1,042,000 to $1,195,000 for this compact vehicle. Technically speaking, the Brisio 300 Widebody is the cheapest vehicle in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. The previous record holder was the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 at $1,320,000.

The performance leaves much to be desired

As shown in the above video, the Brisio 300 Widebody is slightly faster than its original counterpart. This is particularly noticeable when going in a straight line. Of course, this leads to perhaps its single biggest issue. This car offers nearly the worst handling in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Whenever drivers make a turn at an intersection, they might end up oversteering with the slightest input. It's not easy controlling this vehicle, even at lower speeds. This proves to be very problematic in races since players can easily spin out and cost themselves the first position; it's very easy to fall behind in a race with this vehicle.

If a car is severely lacking in the handling department, then it will ruin the driving experience altogether. Players expect a lot more from the Brisio 300 Widebody in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Final verdict

Simply put, the Brisio 300 Widebody fails to deliver. It's a very expensive vehicle for what amounts to a terrible driving experience. Its handling is easily the worst aspect of the entire car, and players won't be winning many races with it.

Another issue is that gamers have to jump through a couple of hoops just to obtain the conversion. They have to buy the original vehicle, then get the upgrades from Benny's Original Motor Works. It's also still a million-dollar investment, all for a car that isn't worth the expensive price tag.

Some players did want more love from Benny's Original Motor Works, but this vehicle doesn't inspire much confidence. If players are looking for a vehicle with performance stats, the Brisio 300 Widebody is a very poor choice in that regard.

