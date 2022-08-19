How good is the Ruiner ZZ-8 from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has just released the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, and muscle car enthusiasts may recognize the make of the vehicle. This is because it's based on the fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird, particularly when it comes to its distinctive hood design. This is the second muscle car to enter the game via the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, the first being the Bravado Greenwood.

Like with every drip-fed vehicle, players need to weigh the pros and cons of the car before buying it. They also need to get used to the raw experience of driving a muscle car. For the sake of reference, the main strengths of such cars are fast acceleration, good engine sounds, and a stylish appearance.

Quick review of Ruiner ZZ-8 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Where to buy and cost

To buy the car, players will need to pay a visit to Southern San Andreas Super Autos. They can find it by accessing the web browser on their phone. If the website is not advertised on the main page, it will be listed under the "Money and Services" tab. Players just need to scroll down to find it.

Either way, the ZZ-8 is worth $1,320,000, making it one of the cheaper vehicles to come out of the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. It's still a lot of money, but not as much as some other cars cost. Once players get a hold of it, they can always call their mechanic to have it delivered to them.

Players should customize the muscle car with various features, such as engine upgrades for better performance. They can also give it a nice, personal touch with custom paint jobs and carbon fiber hoods. Of course, it's all a matter of taste for the driver, but they should make themselves stand out more.

What it feels like to drive the car

Right away, players will notice how fast the ZZ-8 is. Moreover, like any respectable muscle car, a loud V8 engine will also follow players around. It also performs very similarly to other Ruiners within its class.

The brakes are adequate, but the handling is what really sets this vehicle apart from other muscle cars. Players will have a tight grip on its steering wheel, ensuring the car drives very well at higher speeds in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. However, gamers still need to be careful when going over bumps on the road.

Maximizing the ZZ-8's potential is a good idea. Players will need to apply several modifications from a local auto shop in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. They should also consider whether or not they want an open rooftop since drivers can easily get shot otherwise.

Final verdict

Overall, the ZZ-8 is a good choice for car enthusiasts. With the exception of the modern interior design, it's very faithful to its real-world counterpart. It's more style than substance, however, so players should know what they're getting into with this vehicle in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

The ZZ-8 is not the most competitive muscle car in its class, but it will appeal to fans of the Pontiac Firebird series. Furthermore, it really does capture the feel of the late 90s and early 2000s.

