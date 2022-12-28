Should GTA Online players get the Pegassi Toros going into 2023?

GTA Online players who love driving SUVs need to consider getting the Pegassi Toros, a car that's still quite relevant in 2023.

This luxury crossover SUV is primarily based on the 2018 Lamborghini Urus. It merges comfort and class with incredible horsepower. Despite being released in 2018, it's still among the fastest SUVs by 2023. The best part is that it's not even that expensive by GTA Online standards.

With the new year underway, GTA Online players will likely have saved up a lot of money to buy presents. Christmas is one of the many times they get to celebrate their earnings and a gift-wrapped Toros might be what they're looking for in the SUV class, as it has everything they could possibly ask for.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here is why GTA Online players should have the Pegassi Toros by 2023

Price (where to buy, how much it costs)

Needless to say, the GTA Online economy has become inflated over the years. The vast majority of modern vehicles cost millions of dollars. However, that is not the case with Pegassi Toros as Legendary Motorsport sells it for only $498,999, which is a steal compared to other SUVs.

For the sake of comparison, the Ubermacht Rebla GTS costs $1,175,000 from the same website. Meanwhile, Pfister Astron Custom with HSW upgrades will cost players $2,115,000. This is particularly relevant since the Toros is more cost-effective than its counterparts from the same class.

GTA Online players will also have to spend a little extra on performance modifications. It should be noted that installing the front bumpers will affect the vehicle's traction. Either way, these upgrades are highly recommended for the best results, as that is what the Toros is known for.

Performance (acceleration, top speed, handling)

Broughy1322 calculated a top speed of 127.50 miles per hour, making it the fastest SUV without any HSW performance upgrades. Speaking of which, fast acceleration really helps drivers take off rather quickly. In some cases, it will perform extremely well in drag races against sports cars.

All in all, the Toros is still a very fast SUV, but it has some glaring weaknesses since braking power leaves a lot to be desired. Additionally, when driving over bumpy roads, it loses traction. Players in GTA Online might have difficulty using the curb boost technique.

With some practice, drivers can overcome these flaws if they get used to handling. Players should consider using the Toros in races that disable HSW upgrades since the Astron Custom would outspeed it.

Final verdict

GTA Online players can go right with the Pegassi Toros, a reasonably affordable vehicle with relatively good performance stats, making it a great starting point in the SUV class. While it does suffer from traction issues, the Toros will get to where it needs to be with excellent top speed and superb acceleration.

With that in mind, it also has the look and feels of a luxury vehicle without a million-dollar price tag. Some players may like to collect different types of vehicles. If they are looking for a perfect SUV without paying much, the Pegassi Toros should be strongly considered in 2023.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes