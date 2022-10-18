Should GTA Online players look for all 200 pumpkin locations?

GTA Online players need to consider whether or not it's worth finding all 200 pumpkin locations in the latest challenge. Rockstar Games only gets a few months a year to celebrate traditional holidays. GTA Online players can look for 200 pumpkin locations to earn various prizes. However, it requires time and effort on their part.

The question remains whether or not it's worth it. Players need to weigh the pros and cons of this particular challenge. The good news is that they can make it easier on themselves with helpful guides, so it won't feel like a hassle.

GTA Online players will need the right mindset to find all 200 pumpkin locations

Players need to be prepared beforehand

There is no point in completing this challenge without clear directions. GTA Online has a fairly large map, so finding 200 pumpkin locations is not going to be easy. The 24-hour time limit is also fairly strict, depending on whether or not players are busy with school, work, or a social life.

Players will need a helpful guide like GTAWeb.eu. The website offers interactive maps with screenshots of the exact locations. Players can also manually click off the pumpkin icons so they don't have to search for the same location twice.

Remember, they will likely spend a few hours looking for pumpkin locations in GTA Online, and that's only if they use a flying vehicle to get around faster. These variables need to be considered before starting the challenge. Otherwise, it will be very frustrating for the players.

Are the rewards worth it?

Track 10 of these down to unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus, but watch out for the tricks…



rsg.ms/103b904 The spooky aura of Halloween season is now in full effect and hundreds of Jack O’ Lanterns have popped up overnight.Track 10 of these down to unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus, but watch out for the tricks… The spooky aura of Halloween season is now in full effect and hundreds of Jack O’ Lanterns have popped up overnight.Track 10 of these down to unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus, but watch out for the tricks…rsg.ms/103b904 https://t.co/SY9Fa3X1xr

GTA Online may collect up to 200 pumpkins for this event. Players will keep their rewards for this daily activity, but the amount of pumpkins collected will be reset the very next day. Pumpkins may offer a random prize when picked up:

Cash rewards ($2,500 to $5,000)

Reputation Points (up to 1,000)

Free snack bars

Health and armor

Psychedelic effects

Random tricks (ranging from electrocution to explosions)

If players collect ten of them within a single day, they will receive the following:

Daily bonus of $50,000

Free Horror Pumpkin Mask

Last but not least, finding all 200 pumpkin locations will yield the following rewards:

Free Pumpkin Tee

On the surface, a random t-shirt might seem like a very unsatisfying reward, given how much time and effort this challenge will take. However, players also need to consider the other rewards they are getting.

Final verdict

Realistically, GTA Online players should only look for the 200 pumpkin locations if they have enough time on their hands. This is not something that can be done in a few minutes. Since it's a Halloween themed event, it will likely end by the end of the month, so players should also keep that in mind.

With that said, it could be a fun way to spend a few hours. Players never know what they will get with these pumpkins. The rewards will also add up over time. In the end, this is something that must be done for the sake of fun.

GTAWeb.eu is arguably the most useful guide for this challenge. GTA Online players will find it much easier that way. Looking for 200 pumpkin locations would be very difficult otherwise.

