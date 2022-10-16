Where to find pumpkin locations in GTA Online

There is an easier way to find all the pumpkin locations in GTA Online. The Halloween season is definitely in full swing right now. Rockstar Games recently introduced a brand new event where players have to look for pumpkins.

They offer various rewards when found, but there are 200 of them. It's a daily challenge that requires a lot of time and effort.

Thankfully, a few GTA Online players have uploaded useful guides on where to find these pumpkin locations. If the player has enough time in their day, they should definitely get this challenge over with. They will receive special rewards for all their hard work, but only for a limited time.

GTA Online players will have a much easier time finding pumpkin locations with this guide

Try using GTAWeb.eu

PLTytus @PLTytus I added screenshots, might be helpful for finding pumpkins :) I added screenshots, might be helpful for finding pumpkins :) https://t.co/AOTac7ptq3

Twitter user @PLTytus runs a very helpful website regarding GTA Online collectibles. His interactive maps show all 200 pumpkin locations across Los Santos and Blaine County. They are marked with the orange pumpkin icon.

Players should click on the icons if they want to see screenshots of that particular area. They also have the option to cross off the icons. By doing so, players won't accidentally look for the same location twice.

Overall, it's a hassle-free website that does all the work for the player. It can also be used to find UFO locations and other hidden collectibles.

What to expect from the challenge

GTA Online players will need to clear a calendar day if they want to complete this challenge. For the sake of reference, the above video guide is nearly two hours long. Even if the player knows exactly where to go, it will take a while to find all 200 pumpkin locations.

It's strongly recommended to use a private solo lobby. There is nothing more frustrating than other players getting in the way. It's also a very good idea to use a flying vehicle to get around faster. The Oppressor Mk II still has plenty of use, even after the nerfs from the recent update.

GTA Online players should also work their way up across the map. If they are looking for all the pumpkin locations, they should gradually move in a specific direction and mark off every single pumpkin. Going to random places with no rhyme or reason would only cause further confusion.

Here's a full list of rewards

#GTAOnline "Jack O' Lanterns Collected" stat is reset every day. You have to find the 200 Jack O' Lanterns within a single day to unlock the Pumpkin Tee. "Jack O' Lanterns Collected" stat is reset every day. You have to find the 200 Jack O' Lanterns within a single day to unlock the Pumpkin Tee.#GTAOnline

If players find all 200 pumpkin locations in a single day, they will receive a free Pumpkin Tee for all their troubles. Keep in mind that GTA Online considers this a daily challenge. All progress will be reset by the very next day. Players do get to keep their rewards, but they are randomized:

$2,500 to $5,000

1,000 reputation points

Health and armor

Free snacks

Peyote side effects

However, players might also end up with some other random tricks. This will result in four different side effects:

Shocked

Stoned

Explosion

Energy Pulse

GTA Online players can avoid an explosive death if they enable the Passive Mode feature via the Interaction Menu. Players who find at least 10 pumpkin locations will get a Horror Pumpkin Mask. If they are not looking for 200 Jack O' Lanterns, they can find at least ten of them.

