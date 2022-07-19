Simple GTA Online guide on how to do the Payphone Hit exploit to farm money without any cooldown

GTA Online players would normally have to wait 20 minutes after completing a Payphone Hit in order to start another one, but there is an exploit to avoid that. Thankfully, that exploit is very easy to do. This method can earn players almost two million dollars an hour.

This exploit isn't to be confused with the Popstar RP glitch. That glitch is better for farming RP rather than money, which won't matter to those who already have a high enough Rank to get everything they need. Nonetheless, this guide will briefly mention it near the end.

How to do the Payphone Hit Exploit in GTA Online to farm money easily

Here is how GTA Online players can farm money effortlessly via the Payphone Hit exploit:

Call Franklin and select Request Payphone Hit. Go to the corresponding Payphone and successfully complete that mission. Once you complete the mission, change your outfit via the Interaction Menu to force the game to save right away. Close the app and reboot GTA Online.

Ideally, players will achieve all of the bonuses to maximize how much money they earn. If they don't know how to change their outfit via the Interaction Menu, here's how they can do that:

Open the Interaction Menu. Go to Style. You can change your outfit under the Outfit section.

Players must save their outfits before attempting this method for obvious reasons. Similarly, they must wait for the little circle icon on the bottom right to finish its animation, as it will indicate that GTA Online has successfully saved. Once that happens, close the game and reboot it.

The 20-minute cooldown will no longer be in effect.

Unlocking Payphone Hits

The sheer profit that players can earn hourly through this method during event weeks makes it absolutely worth unlocking. To unlock these missions, they must do the following:

Buy an Agency and see the related cutscenes. Do three Security Contracts.

It doesn't matter what Security Contracts players do. All that matters is that they complete at least three of them, which will allow them to attempt this simple exploit. The cheapest Agency costs $2,010,000, so players can earn back enough money in almost an hour through this exploit if they recently bought an Agency.

During non-event weeks, GTA Online players can earn $85,000 in almost five minutes. Meanwhile, during event weeks where that's doubled, it can go up to $170,000.

Popstar RP exploit

New players who want to farm an insane amount of RP can quickly attempt the Popstar RP glitch. Basically, they need to Request a Payphone Hit from Franklin and hope that they get The Popstar. Once they get this mission, they need to try and take the target's vehicle and place it on top of him.

If one sees their Rank slowly going up, that means they did this glitch correctly. Keep in mind that this exploit won't give GTA Online players much money, as it's instead more focused on farming RP. Also, they need to use the Popstar's own vehicle against him, as it's different from the patched version.

