Summary of most important changes in GTA Online’s latest weekly update (September 22-28)

Many GTA Online players want a recap of what happened in GTA Online's latest weekly update that arrived on September 22. That is why this article will summarize the most important changes that came with it. Here is a succinct overview:

Two new cars (Kanjo SJ and Postlude)

Weekly bonuses

Service Carbine change

Luxury Autos Showroom

Discounts

There are other alterations that affected the Premium Deluxe Motorsport and the Casino Podium. However, this week's offerings are rather insignificant as far as the most important changes go. Another thing to note is that the update's bonuses expire on September 28, 2022.

GTA Online weekly update summary (September 22 to 28): Weekly bonuses and more

The full list of changes for this week's update can be found in the above tweet's link. This article will summarize the most important things in the update for the reader's convenience. Among the noteworthy additions is the introduction of two new cars after a drought of no new vehicles.

The two automobiles in question are:

Kanjo SJ: $1,370,000 ($1,027,500 at Trade Price)

$1,370,000 ($1,027,500 at Trade Price) Postlude: $1,310,000 ($982,500 at Trade Price)

Their Trade Prices are unlocked through the LS Car Meet. Gamers have a random chance of getting either car's Trade Price every five Reputation Levels. It's worth mentioning that both coupes have the slowest top speeds in their vehicle class.

The Kanjo SJ has a top speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h), whereas the Postlude has a worse maximum speed of 103.00 mph (165.76 km/h). Both cars are available through Southern S.A. Super Autos.

Weekly bonuses

It's a good week for car enthusiasts (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several weekly bonuses of note in this week's update for GTA Online:

2x cash on Auto Shop Client Jobs

2x cash and RP on Auto Shop Contract Finales

3x LS Car Meet Rep for every LS Car Meet Race

2x cash and RP on Time Trials

2x cash and RP on Deathmatches

2x cash and RP on Land Grab

The first two can be done via a player's Auto Shop, which is 40% off for players who haven't bought one yet. Similarly, Time Trials can be spotted in the overworld with their own unique icons. Every other activity can be done through the in-game pause menu under Rockstar Created jobs.

Service Carbine now available for purchase

The Service Carbine is now at Ammu-Nation (Image via Rockstar Games)

Previously, the only way to get a Service Carbine in GTA Online was to complete five of the Crime Scene random events scattered across ten different locations. Now, GTA Online players have the opportunity to forego that and buy this gun at Ammu-Nation for $370,000.

Luxury Autos Showroom

The promotional image for this week's offerings (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two cars highlighted in Luxury Autos Showroom this week. The first is a Jubilee, and the second is the Itali RSX. The latter vehicle used to be one of the best Sports cars prior to the introduction of HSW modifications; it's still a terrific automobile on last-gen consoles. GTA Online players should also know that the Itali RSX is available at a 30% discount this week.

Discounts

Most of these discounts are related to cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final noteworthy elements to cover is related to all of this weekly update's discounts:

LS Car Meet Membership: Free

Free Ammo, Extended Clips, and Suppressors for the Service Carbine: Free

Free Agency Armory: 50% off

50% off Auto Shop: 40% off

40% off Auto Shop Modifications and Upgrades: 40% off

40% off 190z: 50% off

50% off RT3000: 40% off

40% off Manana Custom: 40% off

40% off Clique: 40% off

40% off Tailgater S: 30% off

30% off Sultan RS Classic: 40% off

40% off GB200: 40% off

40% off Futo GTX: 40% off

40% off Euros: 40% off

40% off Itali RSX: 30% off

This one is a weekly update with plenty of things for players to do, so take advantage of it while it's still around.

