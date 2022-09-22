Top 5 GTA Online cars on discount for September 22-28, 2022

Another week has passed, and a new GTA Online update has been made available to players. This week was pretty hectic for Rockstar Games because of the massive GTA 6 leak that happened. Fortunately, this did not affect the current title, and players can enjoy the new deals and discounts they are getting on various things.

Like any other update that has come in the past, the most anticipated aspect of this one has to be the discounted cars that players can buy. This week's collection is a mixed bag, so players might need some direction regarding which vehicle they should get.

To help them out, this article will recommend five of the best-discounted cars that they should get this week in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion. All the top speeds have been measured in-game by Broughy1322.

5 best currently discounted cars in GTA Online that players should consider buying, ranked

5) Annis Euros

The Annis Euros might not have the most appealing design, but its performance makes up for this flaw. If players are looking for a car with really solid handling, then this is the one they should get. Additionally, because of its heavy weight, it almost never loses traction and can be easily steered through sharp corners.

It can reach a top speed of 116.5 mph, which is actually pretty great and also has decent acceleration. Furthermore, it has very responsive brakes, thus making it a great choice for drifting.

Moreover, GTA Online players can always upgrade the look of the car to make it more appealing to them. This vehicle currently has a 40% discount and can be bought for $810,000.

4) Itali RSX

The first thing players will notice about this car is its beautiful design, which is not surprising as it is based on Ferrari SF90 Stradale. So, having it will definitely make anyone the center of attention.

But this is not all, as the RSX has an excellent top speed of 135.25 mph. As such, players don't have to worry about anything when they are taking part in any races with it.

The only aspect that players need to look out for is the handling as this car tends to spin out. However, it does have amazing durability, especially when compared to other cars in the same class.

This is a car that many GTA Online players were hoping to get a discount on and they have finally got it this week. The Itali RSX is one of the fastest cars in the game but also one of the costliest, but now with 30% off, players will be able to buy it for $2,425,500 - $1,819,125.

3) GB200

The GB200 is the perfect off-road car as it has some of the best handling, traction, and braking. As such, players who want to conquer uneven surfaces, should definitely get one.

Even though it has a relatively low top speed of 114.25 mph, it still boasts amazing acceleration. Moreover, it is just a really fun car to drive. And if players are looking to participate in rallies, then there are no better options than GB200.

It also has a unique look that will appeal to many players as its core design is based on the Ford RS200. So, players who are looking for aesthetics should really give this car a shot. Currently, there is a 40% discount on it and they can get it for $564,000.

2) Sultan RS Classic

Sultan RS Classic's design is based on the Subaru Impreza, which makes it look very memorable and customizable. So, if a player is looking for a great car with many customization options, then it is perfect to own.

It has a good top speed of 117.5 mph, and has very responsive brakes and steering, so it can be used for both races and drifting. It is prone to spinning out, but players can fix that with upgrades.

In any case, it is a great-looking car and an all-rounder. GTA Online players can get it for 40% off, meaning they will need to pay $1,073,400 - $805,050.

1) Futo GTX

Futo GTX is arguably the best drifting car that GTA Online players can get in the game. It is based on the legendary Toyota AE86, which many anime fans may recognize from Initial D.

It has a compact design that does not compromise on aesthetics, which makes it a must-have if players are looking for great JDM cars. When it comes to performance, Futo GTX has great acceleration, and boasts a top speed of 119.8 mph.

The main selling point of this car is its handling and how amazing it is at drifting. So, if players want to drift in GTA Online, this is the only car they need to get. Right now, the discount on it is 40%, and which makes it available for for $954,000 - $715,500.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far