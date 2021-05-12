Sykkuno explains why GTA RP has obliterated the Among Us player base

Twitch streamer Sykkuno, popular for his Among Us streams, recently revealed why he prefers streaming GTA RP over InnerSloth's murder-mystery title.

He stated that “you don’t have to plan,” or get people together before streaming the GTA RP server, unlike in Among Us which takes meticulous planning.

Sykkuno began his journey with the GTA RP server just a couple of months ago but has already become a menace in the streets of Los Santos.

In his brief stint with the server, he has dragged Pokimane into an intense police chase and has also gone around the city randomly punching people, reiterating that the server is indeed very lucky to have him.

Sykkuno's relationship with the NoPixel server has definitely come at the expense of streaming Among Us regularly. The murder-mystery title may have come out in 2018 but was made popular in 2020 by streamers like Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, Corpse Husband, Pokimane and Valkyrae among several others.

During his recent stream, he answered a question that had been troubling his ardent followers for a while now. Sykkuno revealed why he hasn't been Among Us regularly the way he used to and also explained why the title has lost its charm and popularity on Twitch:

“With GTA RP you kind of just log on and you can play, there’s people around, there’s things to do, I think Among Us was like you gotta get 10 people, sometimes you can’t invite everyone and some people would get left out.”

Sykkuno's explanation for choosing GTA RP over Among Us is probably the reason why other streamers too have found solace in the streets of Los Santos. Getting over 10 people together for a stream is indeed a pretty tedious task.

Disguised Toast and Corpse Husband also join the GTA bandwagon

Disguised Toast had previously stated that he has no plans of joining the GTA RP server. However, the Canadian streamer recently revealed that Among Us doesn't "excite him anymore" and that he's struggling to find ways to keep the title fresh.

(Image via Sportskeeda)

It wasn't long before his honest patrons found him on the mean streets of Los Santos evading cops and running heists.

Corpse Husband is another streamer who played a huge role in reviving Among Us last year. The faceless streamer, too, recently revealed that he was taking time off streaming to focus on bigger projects and focus on his health.

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Interestingly, his association with the GTA RP streamer came to the surface when Sykkuno bumped into him and it was downright hilarious as the two struggled to stay in their respective characters.

GTA V dethrones Just Chatting as the most popular category on Twitch

Just Chatting is a popular category on the Amazon-owned streaming platform which lets viewers interact with their favorite streamers.

Owing to the popularity of the GTA server, GTA V overtook Just Chatting as the most popular category on Twitch just a few days back.

GTA usually remains at the apex of viewing charts for a few weeks after any GTA RP update. It has already been 3 months since NoPixel got its update. It's safe to assume that GTA V is going strong even after 8 years of its release.