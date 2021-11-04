The cars that GTA San Andreas introduced to the series: A retrospective look

One can't overstate how much GTA San Andreas introduced into the series. That statement includes vehicles. One might not think about it often while playing the game, but many new features were introduced into the game. If the player only looks at new cars, they will notice a whopping 72 new options.
Not to mention, that only includes cars. It doesn't include new motorcycles, boats, planes, helicopters, or the jetpack. Adding everything together would mean that GTA San Andreas has introduced nearly 100 new vehicles into the series.
Most of these cars ended up being used for later GTA games.
Looking at the new cars that GTA San Andreas brought into the series
Driving through the hard streets of Los Santos into the wondrous countryside near San Fierro is a memory many players have. It isn't just the journey or the destination that players remember.
In some cases, it's the car they used to get there. GTA San Andreas reuses dozens of old favorites, but some fans might be surprised to see which cars were classified as 'new' at the time.
The above YouTube video showcases both new and old automobiles for the reader's convenience.
New sports cars
The following are all the new sports cars introduced to the series by GTA San Andreas:
- Alpha
- Buffalo
- Bullet
- Euros
- Hotknife
- Super GT
- Turismo
- Windsor
- ZR350
New SUVs and pickup trucks
It doesn't end there, either. The game also introduced several new SUVs and pickup trucks:
- Huntley
- Monster Truck
- Picador
- Sadler
- Yosemite
New lowriders
Naturally, a few lowriders also debuted in GTA San Andreas.
- Blade
- Broadway
- Remington
- Savanna
- Slamvan
- Tahoma
- Tornado
New tuners
GTA San Andreas' tuners are nowhere near as fancy as GTA Online's. Still, some new tuners debuted in this game:
- Elegy
- Flash
- Jester
- Stratum
- Sultan
- Uranus
New coupes and hatchbacks
The following are the new coupes and hatchbacks in GTA San Andreas:
- Bravura
- Buccaneer
- Cadrona
- Clover
- Club
- Feltzer
- Fortune
- Hustler
- Majestic
- Previon
- Tampa
New sedans and station wagons
If GTA San Andreas fans were surprised by how many new vehicles there were, it's still not done:
- Elegant
- Emperor
- Intruder
- Merit
- Nebula
- Premier
- Primo
- Solair
- Stafford
- Sunrise
- Vincent
- Willard
New vans
Vans are the last category for commercial cars:
- Berkley's RC Van
- Hotdog
- Newsvan
New industrial vehicles
The following were some new industrial vehicles in GTA San Andreas:
- Cement Truck
- Combine Harvester
- DFT-30
- Dozer
- Dumper
- Forklift
- Roadtrain
- Tractor
New miscellaneous vehicles
Some cars don't fall into the other categories:
- Bandito
- Dune
- Journey
- Kart
- Quad
- Mower
- S.W.A.T
- Sweeper
- Tug
- Utility Truck
- Vortex
