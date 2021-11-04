The cars that GTA San Andreas introduced to the series: A retrospective look

One can't overstate how much GTA San Andreas introduced into the series. That statement includes vehicles. One might not think about it often while playing the game, but many new features were introduced into the game. If the player only looks at new cars, they will notice a whopping 72 new options.

Not to mention, that only includes cars. It doesn't include new motorcycles, boats, planes, helicopters, or the jetpack. Adding everything together would mean that GTA San Andreas has introduced nearly 100 new vehicles into the series.

Most of these cars ended up being used for later GTA games.

Looking at the new cars that GTA San Andreas brought into the series

Driving through the hard streets of Los Santos into the wondrous countryside near San Fierro is a memory many players have. It isn't just the journey or the destination that players remember.

In some cases, it's the car they used to get there. GTA San Andreas reuses dozens of old favorites, but some fans might be surprised to see which cars were classified as 'new' at the time.

The above YouTube video showcases both new and old automobiles for the reader's convenience.

New sports cars

The ZR350 is one of the more noteworthy sports cars introduced in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following are all the new sports cars introduced to the series by GTA San Andreas:

Alpha

Buffalo

Bullet

Euros

Hotknife

Super GT

Turismo

Windsor

ZR350

New SUVs and pickup trucks

The Monster Truck debuted in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

It doesn't end there, either. The game also introduced several new SUVs and pickup trucks:

Huntley

Monster Truck

Picador

Sadler

Yosemite

New lowriders

The Broadway is an example of a car that never makes it into another GTA game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Naturally, a few lowriders also debuted in GTA San Andreas.

Blade

Broadway

Remington

Savanna

Slamvan

Tahoma

Tornado

New tuners

The Jester is a noteworthy tuner that appeared in the Los Santos Tuners update (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas' tuners are nowhere near as fancy as GTA Online's. Still, some new tuners debuted in this game:

Elegy

Flash

Jester

Stratum

Sultan

Uranus

New coupes and hatchbacks

Like the Jester, the Previon also returned to GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following are the new coupes and hatchbacks in GTA San Andreas:

Bravura

Buccaneer

Cadrona

Clover

Club

Feltzer

Fortune

Hustler

Majestic

Previon

Tampa

New sedans and station wagons

The Elegant is yet another vehicle that hasn't returned since its debut (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA San Andreas fans were surprised by how many new vehicles there were, it's still not done:

Elegant

Emperor

Intruder

Merit

Nebula

Premier

Primo

Solair

Stafford

Sunrise

Vincent

Willard

New vans

The Hotdog (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vans are the last category for commercial cars:

Berkley's RC Van

Hotdog

Newsvan

New industrial vehicles

The Combine Harvester (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following were some new industrial vehicles in GTA San Andreas:

Cement Truck

Combine Harvester

DFT-30

Dozer

Dumper

Forklift

Roadtrain

Tractor

New miscellaneous vehicles

The rare S.W.A.T. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some cars don't fall into the other categories:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bandito

Dune

Journey

Kart

Quad

Mower

S.W.A.T

Sweeper

Tug

Utility Truck

Vortex

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Is GTA San Andreas your favorite GTA game? Yes No 0 votes so far