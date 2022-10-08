The fastest GTA Online car that players can get on discount this week

This week's GTA Online update has bought with it many new discounts on a variety of cars. However, if players are looking for the fastest among all of them, it is the new and highly anticipated Obey 10F which just got added to GTA Online this week.

This vehicle is already one of the most requested cars that gamers have been waiting for Rockstar Games to add to the title since the release of the Criminal Enterprises update. So, it makes sense for its performance to be on another level.

This article provides more information regarding the freshly added Obey 10F and talks about its various aspects in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

The Obey 10F is the fastest car from this week's GTA Online update (October 6-12)

Popular YouTuber and GTA Online car expert Broughy1322, recently released a video analyzing the performance of Obey 10F. He named the vehicle the fastest Criminal Enterprises DLC car that has come out so far.

His claims are pretty believable as it boasts a top speed of 126.0 mph and a lap time of 1.03.180. This makes this car one of the fastest in GTA Online, especially for its class.

Furthermore, it has some of the best brakes, which will come in handy while taking corners at high speeds. Additionally, the four-wheeler also has flexible handling and impressive acceleration as well.

Moreover, Brough1322 also mentions that it is very entertaining to drive, which is a pretty high compliment coming from someone who has been analyzing GTA cars for a while now.

Another thing to note is that it has only been a few days since Obey 10F's addition to GTA Online and many players are still testing this car out, so more information about its exact mechanics will be released in the future.

One thing that is known for sure is that the Obey 10F is the fastest four-wheeler that has come out of the Criminal Enterprises update.

Why is Obey 10F so popular and what is it based on?

One of the main reasons for this automobile's success is its primary design, which is based on its real-life counterpart, the Audi R8. It is one of the most iconic series of cars ever made and has a significant cultural influence.

The R8 made Audi a household name for many casual drivers when it was first released. Since then, it has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows.

Moreover, it is known for its amazing handling, which some may even call the best. So, having a car like this in Grand Theft Auto Online was always something that players really wanted.

Additionally, Rockstar Games were also pretty faithful when adopting this car for Grand Theft Auto Online.

As one can see from its beautiful design, it is almost identical to its real-life counterpart.

But to avoid any copyright issues, Rockstar Games was also smart enough to include the qualities of other popular supercars such as the Porsche 992 GT3 and the Ashton Martin DBS Superleggera, which made it even more appealing to the hardcore car enthusiasts in the community.

Finally, another selling point of the vehicle is that Grand Theft Auto Online players who are unable to get this car in real-life will at least be able to live their fantasy in the virtual world of Los Santos.

