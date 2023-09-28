"This heist is dead": GTA Online fans shows frustration over Cayo Perico Heist getting nerfed this week

The Cayo Perico Heist received yet another hefty nerf in GTA Online's latest update on September 28, 2023. Unsurprisingly, many players are unhappy. For those out of the loop, this heist was once considered the best solo moneymaker in the game. Its existence helped many players grind millions of dollars to purchase whatever vehicles and properties they wanted.

As of the latest update, this heist has noticeably lower payouts across the board while costing more to start. Note that this activity had already been nerfed before in The Criminal Enterprises, as solo players had to wait three in-game days to restart the heist after completing it.

One GTA Online fan eloquently said the following about the recent payout nerf:

"100,000 for setup cost??? And decreasing the main target values??? Yeah this heist is dead"

That Tweet can be seen below.

It's not just one gamer stating something negative about the latest balancing attempt from Rockstar Games. Many people are frustrated with this massive nerf. This article will contain various Tweets from unhappy gamers who did not enjoy The Cayo Perico Heist becoming more expensive and paying far less across the board.

Examples of unhappy GTA Online players regarding the recent nerf to The Cayo Perico Heist

Some people have gone as far as to ask for some boycotts regarding GTA+, predicting that the subscription service could theoretically give buffed payouts to The Cayo Perico Heist. It's impossible to predict the service's potential future benefits.

That said, some gamers want Rockstar Games to earn less money as a result of the recent nerf. Several Primary Targets pay 30% less, most Secondary Targets pay 10% less, and the heist now costs $100,000 to start.

A censored version of this Tweet to remove a curse word (Image via @GhillieYT)

Another censored Tweet as per policy (Image via @HullDan91)

These three Tweets are all examples of frustrated GTA Online players, with one even proclaiming that they will never do The Cayo Perico Heist ever again. YouTuber GhillieMaster (@GhillieYT in the above Tweet) already thought the heist was bad with previous changes, so it's no surprise to see he's not happy with the recent update.

The reason that the third Tweet brings up the anniversary is that GTA Online is approaching its 10th year, having launched on October 1, 2013.

Calling something the Definitive Edition of The Cayo Perico Heist is quite amusing. For those who don't know, the GTA Trilogy had three Definitive Editions that were panned by critics and, going by fan ratings, were some of the worst-rated titles ever. Comparing those games to anything is meant to be an insult.

Some players want Rockstar Games to revert the changes to this heist from the recent GTA Online weekly update. It's unlikely to happen, yet some players are still extremely passionate about the issue. The gravestone reaction meme should be obvious to anybody who sees it, especially for those disappointed by this nerf.

There are plenty more reactions out there. The ones highlighted here were just some of the most interesting ones within a few hours of the recent Newswire article going live.

