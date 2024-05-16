"This is NOT gta 6" - Fans disappointed after Rockstar doesn't reveal GTA 6 screenshots

Rockstar didn't reveal any GTA 6 screenshots today, May 16, and fans are quite unhappy about it. Instead, the studio's latest X post is about the current Grand Theft Auto Online update. It explains that the Ubermacht Cypher is the latest Salvage Yard Robbery Target in GTA Online for The Gangbanger Robbery mission.

Other Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are available this week (May 16 to May 22) as well, but these weren't mentioned in the post.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans flooded the comment section of the post. One disheartened fan wrote:

"This is NOT gta 6."

Expand Tweet

Several users reacted to the lack of Grand Theft Auto 6 or even Red Dead Redemption news, as they were expecting some GTA 6 screenshots or a trailer reveal. Here's a compilation of many such comments on the post:

Fans were quite unhappy at the lack of GTA 6 news (Image via X)

Some even made hilariously sarcastic comments, highlighting how Rockstar often does the exact opposite of what the community expects:

Many fans, like TGG, were hyped for a GTA 6 screenshots reveal (Image via X)

The hype surrounding the upcoming game's screenshots or a new trailer reveal has been at an all-time high since the beginning of May, as fans anticipated some major news after today's Take-Two earnings call (May 16).

Popular YouTubers like TGG joined in on the hype, saying that he would watch MrBossFTW for 24 hours if the GTA 6 screenshots weren't revealed today.

Expand Tweet

The post above perfectly depicts the cycle Grand Theft Auto 6 fans go through every time the game becomes a hot topic on the internet. Rumors or speculations cause them to get excited about an upcoming announcement regarding the title, and when it doesn't happen, they are left immensely disappointed and angry.

Rockstar makes GTA Online news post instead of GTA 6 screenshots

Although we didn't get any Grand Theft Auto 6 news, Rockstar released its scheduled GTA Online weekly update (May 16-22, 2024) which introduced up to 3x cash and RP bonuses (6x for GTA+ members). A number of discounts are also available currently, with some planes and helicopters costing 30% less.

There are some new vehicles at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsports and the Luxury Autos showrooms, along with a new GTA Online podium vehicle and prize ride as well. So, while you wait for news about the upcoming game, you can try out Grand Theft Auto Online to take advantage of this week's bonuses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback