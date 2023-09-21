5 times where GTA 5 story surprises players, ranked

The story of GTA 5 is full of ups and downs. Rockstar Games takes you on an epic journey of friendship, bravery, betrayal, and emotion in its 30+ hours of gameplay. The story writers did an excellent job composing an engaging story that keeps players glued to their screens. Moreover, there are also many moments when the plot drops complete surprise bombs.

This article lists and ranks five instances when GTA 5’s story amazed the playerbase with unexpected twists.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five unexpected moments in the GTA 5 storyline that will surprise you

5) The Last One

The Last One is a Strangers and Freaks mission in GTA 5 that many players are unaware of. Taking place after the final story mission, you must finish the game to 100% to unlock it. Rockstar Games decided to hand Franklin this mission. The surprising element about the mission is that it lets you interact with the Sasquatch, popularly known as the Bigfoot.

It is a mysterious creature that has appeared multiple times in the Grand Theft Auto series. Most players did not expect to see Bigfoot in the latest game, as the main storyline has no mention of it. However, Rockstar surprises hardcore players by offering an exclusive mission.

4) Caida Libre

The Caida Libre mission in GTA 5 has many twists and turns. It is also one of the most adventurous missions in the game that keeps you on the edge of your seat. While the main plot is already compelling, the surprise element comes later.

Towards the end of the mission, Trevor kidnaps Patricia Madrazo, wife of Martin Madrazo. It is one of the most unexpected things the popular GTA protagonist does in the game. Michael is equally shocked by Trevor’s actions and fears for his life. The climax of this mission forces Michael to temporarily stay with Trevor.

3) Derailed

The Derailed mission in Grand Theft Auto 5 is the perfect example of how chaotic and troublesome Trevor can be. In this mission, you have to hijack a Merryweather Security train and steal valuable goods from it. However, things do not go as planned, and it forces Trevor to crash the hijacked train into another one.

The entire mission is action-packed and can be largely thrilling. Trevor jumping onto a fast-moving train, escaping a disastrous accident, and fighting the Merryweather mercenaries from the front are some of the most surprising moments in it.

The mission is also considered one of the most heroic moments in the GTA series.

2) Bury the Hatchet

The Bury the Hatchet mission in GTA 5 has multiple layers of surprises for players. It also has one of the most important plot twists in the game. Whether you play as Michael or Trevor, you can partially explore the map of Ludendorff, North Yankton. The 2013 title has only one open map, and getting another one to explore is undoubtedly surprising for players.

The plot also reveals Brad Snider’s dead body inside Michael Townley's grave, shocking the player base. Rockstar Games skillfully crafted this mission to reveal various unanswered questions in the popular GTA game.

1) The Third Way

The Third Way is the final mission of the GTA 5 storyline and is unofficially considered as the canon ending. Rockstar gives you three choices of killing Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, with The Third Way mission subtly hinting at the latter's death. However, the plot surprises the player base as it heads in a completely opposite path.

Instead of Franklin killing himself, he ties up with other protagonists and eliminates all mutual enemies, making the ending surprising yet pleasing for players. That said, the community expects the same kind of surprises from Rockstar in Grand Theft Auto 6.

