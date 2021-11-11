Tommy from GTA Vice City in the GTA Trilogy: All you need to know

Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of GTA Vice City, will be one of the lead playable characters in the GTA Trilogy.

If there is one character who stands a chance against CJ in the GTA Trilogy, in terms of player-raves, of course, it is Tommy Vercetti, the heart and soul of GTA Vice, one of the most beloved Grand Theft Auto characters of all time.

This article discusses Tommy Vercetti and explains why he will make for one of the most popular characters in the GTA Trilogy.

The GTA Trilogy: Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti is popular for a number of reasons in the franchise, but his presence marked the introduction of a talking lead in the game, an honour exclusive to him alone.

Following the phenomenal success of GTA 3, Rockstar couldn't exactly afford to lose its massive fanbase and must have had to work really hard to come up with an idea as unique and as rare as that of a voice protagonist. While voiced protagonists weren't unheard of back in the day, they were hardly common, which is perhaps one of the reasons why GTA Vice City was such a major hit.

In GTA Trilogy, however, Vercetti would need a lot more than a tongue that actually works to keep his fans hooked to the screen, given how far the industry has come since the release of GTA Vice City in 2003.

Tommy Vercetti's presence in GTA Vice City was a massive deal for Rockstar Games back in the day. The title marked the introduction of a voiced protagonist with a memorable personality.

As one of the most intelligent and temperamental characters from the GTA Trilogy, Vercetti always makes a great case for itself and manages to stand apart from the rest every single time. Unlike CJ, he is easily angered and doesn't cut his enemies much slack.

He does, however, show sympathy towards people he is closely associated with, including Mercedes Cortez and Earnest Kelly. Another trait that distinguishes Tommy from everyone else in the GTA Trilogy is his determination to get everything done independently rather than delegating tasks to other people. And though he has a number of people he can trust with important matters, he prefers to manage deals on his own.

Despite his tendency to resort to violence very quickly, Tommy Vercetti is one of the most loyal characters featured in the GTA Trilogy. He puts up with people he should have given up on a long time ago and looks after his friend, Rosenberg, who is nothing like Tommy because he tends to get himself in a fluster over the most trivial issues.

All in all, Tommy Vercetti is one of the coolest characters from GTA Vercetti and deserves all the hype in the world.

