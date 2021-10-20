Top 3 best businesses to buy on the Open Road in GTA Online

GTA Online players that are operating an MC Clubhouse as President have many great businesses to choose from on the Open Road website. Players with enough money can choose from a number of low-cost or high-cost locations when purchasing any of the following businesses:

Cash Factory - costing between $845,000 and $1,605,000

Weed Farm - costing between $715,000 and $1,358,500

Meth Lab - costing between $910,000 and $1,729,000

Document Forgery Office - costing between $650,000 and $1,235,000

Coke Lockup - coasting between $975,000 and $1,852,500

Different locations spread across the GTA 5 Online map provide players with good variety. This means players can choose their favorite locations on the map and set up shop there.

This article will discuss the top-three businesses to buy on the Open Road website with regards to which ones make the most money for GTA Online players.

GTA Online: Top 3 Open Road Businesses

Regardless of where players buy their businesses, each business provides two locations to sell the products for two different amounts of money in GTA Online.

For example, the Document Forgery Office makes the record low of takings at only $84,000 and a maximum of $126,000. It did not make this list of the top-three businesses to buy on the Open Road website. In fact, it is the worst option of all of the businesses available in GTA Online.

1) Cocaine Lockup

Inside the lockup pre-production (Image via YouTube @ Mr LuckyTV)

This lockup is by far the best and most profitable business in GTA Online. With earnings ranging from $280,000 to $420,000, all GTA Online players should purchase this business so they can make nearly half-a-million dollars whenever they sell their entire load of stock.

2) Methamphetamine Lab

Reminiscent of 'Breaking Bad' (Image via Sportskeda.com)

The second-most profitable and best business to buy, this lab can make players between $238,000 to $357,000 and is totally worth owning in GTA Online. Earning almost or well over a quarter of a million dollars should sound pretty good to most GTA Online players.

3) Counterfeit Cash Factory

Dolla' dolla' bill y'all (Image via YouTube.com @TheMissingSock)

The third-best and most profitable business that GTA Online players can buy is the Counterfeit Cash Factory. With the ability to make a minimum of $196,000 and a maximum of $294,000, this business is very worthwhile.

