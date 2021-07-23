3 most undesirable cars from the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

The latest GTA Online update is all about cars, and it adds 10 iconic cars to the game, with more to arrive. Some of these are highly sought after by players for a variety of reasons ranging from performance to aesthetics.

Los Santos Tuners added a plethora of content related to tuner culture to GTA Online. The LS Car Meet, for example, is exactly what its name implies, and it also includes its own Test Track. The purchase of an Auto Shop property grants players accesses to Contracts and the Exotic Exports list.

This article will go over some of the least desirable cars in this update, though they aren't necessarily bad. These may be excluded because they do not fit in with the Tuners theme or perform poorly compared to the others.

GTA Online: 3 least desirable cars in the Tuners update

3) Vapid Dominator GTT

It's a very close call when choosing between the Dominator GTT and the Futo GTX. However, the former ended up on this list only because it does not fit in with the overall Tuner theme. It is still one of the best muscle cars in GTA Online.

It handles much better than the average muscle car, almost at par with the rest of the tuners. The speed is impressive, although it is one of the slower cars in the latest update. The drawbacks are its poor braking capability and the fact that it isn't ideal for drifting.

Dominator GTT Stats (Image via GTA Base)

The Dominator GTT costs $1,220,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and a Trade Price of $915,000 can be unlocked by ranking up in Reputation. Muscle fans in GTA Online should definitely look forward to this vehicle, as it is still a decent car in its class with an iconic design.

2) Obey Tailgater S

The Tailgater S is a car that is actually quite good but might get overlooked because of how distinct it looks compared to the tuners. It is one of the fastest cars in the new update, but as experienced drivers in GTA Online are already aware, speed isn't everything in a car.

It lags in terms of acceleration when compared to the rest of the new cars. Braking isn't impressive, but it isn't the worst among the new vehicles.

Tailgator S Stats (Image via GTA Base)

The Tailgator S costs $1,495,000 at Legendary Motorsports and can be acquired at a trade price of $1,121,250. As the only sedan among the list of new vehicles, it is still a decent purchase in GTA Online.

1) Vulcar Warrener HKR

If players want to save money and choose a car that would be a good investment, then they should avoid this car in GTA Online. The Warrener HKR is the pickup truck variant of the regular Warrener, and it is rather underwhelming compared to the rest of the new cars.

Although it looks quite impressive, it is outperformed by the new cars in almost every aspect except braking. Although it belongs to the Sedans class, it is technically a hybrid truck, and it is still impressive for it to perform as it does.

Warrener HKR Stats (Image via GTA Base)

The Warrener HKR can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,260,000. A Trade Price of $945,000 can be unlocked using the same method as the rest of the new cars in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

