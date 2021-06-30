Top 3 ways to make passive income in GTA Online

No one likes to grind 24/7 in GTA Online.

The goal of every player is to live as extravagantly as possible without having to work their fingers to the bone. And while simplicity and minimalism is an important philosophy for life, maximalism is the way to go in GTA Online.

This article explains how players can make a proper passive income in GTA Online and live the good life without having to work all the time.

It should, however, be noted that where there is no pain, there is no gain, and hence, even the most passive ways of income do involve some sort of elbow-greasing. That said, let's take a look at 3 businesses that require a lot less work than some of the more hectic ones in GTA Online.

#1 Gunrunning

Potential Passive Profit: 80k per hour

Gunrunning makes for an extremely lucrative side hustle in GTA Online, minting money in the background while the player engages in different activities in the game world.

To start this business in GTA Online, players will need to invest in a bunker first.

After having bought a bunker, here is what the player will need to do:

Go to the laptop in the Bunker

Select "Resupply"

Then "Steal Supplies" or "Buy Supplies"

If the player buys supplies instead of stealing them, they will be delivered to them without any effort. If, however, they choose to steal supplies instead of paying for them, they will need to complete a mission to bring the supplies to the Bunker.

When the Bunker is all stocked up, the hired staff will start working on the manufacturing process, turning stocks into supplies. When the supplies are all ready for shipment, the player can sell them from the laptop in the Bunker by completing a delivery mission.

Tip: Buying supplies instead of stealing them saves time and is generally more effective.

How to make passive income in GTA Online

#2 The Cocaine Lockup

Potential passive income: 80k per hour

The Cocaine Lockup, much like the Gunrunning business, pretty much runs in the background with little to no supervision on the player's part. It is also the most profitable MC business in GTA Online, while also being the most expensive.

To start this extremely lucrative illicit business in GTA Online, the player will need to purchase an MC Clubhouse first. After having bought a clubhouse and the business building, here's what the player will need to do:

Go to the laptop in the building

Select "Resupply"

Then "Steal Supplies" or "Buy Supplies

Again, if the player chooses the first option, they will need to steal supplies and compete a mission to bring them to the Lockup. If, however, they choose to buy supplies instead of stealing them, they will be delivered to them without any effort.

Tip: Stealing supplies is fine, but players should revert to purchasing supplies as soon as possible to save time and make the most out of the game world.

#3 The Nightclub

Potential Passive Profit: $70k per hour

The Nightclub is another extremely lucrative business in GTA Online that generates money in the background, allowing players to do other things in the game world while doing so.

To start a Nightclub in GTA Online, players will need to purchase a Nightclub and make the required upgrades.

It should be noted that the Nightclub doesn't make a whole lot of money in and of itself. To make as much money from the Nightclub as possible, the player will need to regularly optimize their popularity meter, which, in all honesty, is a grueling task.

The legitimate way to make money with the Nightclub in GTA Online is by utilizing the underground warehouse.

Here is what the player will need to do to get their Nightclub up and running:

Go the computer in the business building

Select Warehouse Management

Assign the available good to one of the technicians

When all the goods have been assigned, the player can take a chill and do other things in GTA Online while the technicians take care of everything

Then the player can use the computer in the VIP area to sell the goods via a delivery mission

Tip: The Nightclub is merely an extra bump to a player's hourly income in GTA Online and doesn't make a whole lot of money on its own. So the business aspect of the Nightclub is only for those who already own the other businesses in GTA Online, and many of them. One or two, as expected, will not do and while the Nightclub will still churn out some money corresponding with the available businesses, it will just not be worth the time and investment.

