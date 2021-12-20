Top 5 best cars added to GTA Online in 2021

2021 was a great year for car collectors in GTA Online. The game got a major car-related DLC called Los Santos Tuners, and some good cars were added with the recent update (The Contract) as well.

This article lists the best cars from the game that have all been released this year. The cars featured here are quite varied, belonging to various types and having different prices.

Some of the best cars that have been added to GTA Online this year

5) Vapid Dominator GTT

Despite being a muscle car, the Dominator GTT doesn't feel like one at all. Introduced along with the Los Santos Tuners update, it feels and drives just like any other tuner car. Its handling is exceptional, something that is usually not seen in muscle cars.

As far as looks are considered, it's one of the coolest looking muscle cars. Based on the iconic 1969-70 Ford Mustang, this muscle car is gorgeous without any customization whatsoever.

The best aspect of the car, however, is its price. At GTA$1,220,000, it's the cheapest car on this list, and players can also acquire it for a Trade Price of GTA$915,000.

4) Annis Remus

"Bow down because you're in the presence of JDM nobility." — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Based on the legendary S13 Silvia, the Remus is an essential car for any JDM fan. The 90s esthetic is quite strong with this one, and as such, it appears to be the perfect choice for a tuner car.

The Remus is perfect for drifting as well as racing, making it one of the most versatile cars from Los Santos Tuners, if not the entire game. A price tag of GTA$1,370,000 makes it quite reasonable for any car collector in the game.

This car can also be acquired for a Trade Price of GTA$1,027,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and its excellent price-to-performance ratio makes it a must-have vehicle.

3) Karin Calico GTF

According to most players, the Calico GTF is the best choice of tuner car for the Robbery Contract series of missions. Some players even use this car for races and drifting, which goes to show just how versatile it really is.

Based on the Toyota Celica GT-Four, it is one of the best 4WD cars in GTA Online, and certainly lives up to the reputation of its real world counterpart. It costs a reasonable $1,995,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos, and is also available for a Trade Price of GTA$1,496,250.

2) Sultan RS Classic

Whenever it comes to a Sultan, GTA Online players can keep their eyes closed when clicking the purchase button. There are many variants of the Sultan in the game and all of them are dependable. However, the RS Classic is probably the best out of all three.

It has the classic 90s esthetic of the first-generation Subaru Impreza STi and handles much like the original car. Players can buy it from Southern S.A. Super Autos for a price of $1,789,000, or a Trade Price of $1,341,750.

1) Pegassi Ignus

The Pegassi Ignus is one of the newest cars from The Contract DLC of GTA Online. Not much is known about the car as of now, apart from the fact that it looks stunning and performs equally well. It is probably the fastest car in this update and has a 4WD drivetrain.

It is quite an expensive car, priced at GTA$2,765,000 from Legendary Motorsport. However, the price is well worth it for supercar fans.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Atul S