Top 5 best looking cars in GTA Online

Good-looking cars are not rare in GTA Online but they're certainly not released every day.

While driving is a big thing in the multiplayer game, players cannot get enough of vehicles that look just as good as they perform on the fast-track. These cars have weathered adversity and typical GTA disasters.

This article talks about 5 of the best good-looking cars featured in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Some of the most visually appealing cars

5) Grotti Itali RSX

Inspired by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the RSX is one of the coolest vehicles featured in GTA Online. Boasting a sleek and sturdy design, the Itali RSX is one of the best cars in GTA Online and is an absolute must-have.

Recorded at a top speed of 135.30 mph, the RSX is also incredibly fast and exceptionally nimble. Its acceleration is beyond impressive, and its overall performance always makes a great case for itself.

4) Turismo Classic

GTA Online features a number of dashing vehicles, but the likes of the Turismo Classic are seldom seen in the game-world. Drawing inspiration from the exceptional F40 and the incredible Testarossa, the Turismo Classic is a sight to behold.

It also makes for a great purchase in GTA Online as the Turismo Classic is extremely nippy and exceptionally fast. Equipped with quick acceleration and great traction, it is perhaps one of the best vehicles in GTA Online.

3) Drift Tampa

Drift Tampa is another incredibly good looking vehicle in GTA Online if there ever was one. Boasting a number of shades, it is perhaps one of the funkiest cars in GTA Online.

2) Dominator GTX

Based on the sixth-generation Mustang, the GTX is a dream to own and a joy to drive. Boasting a sleek and awe-inspiring design, the GTX will likely dominate every street in GTA Online and turn heads wherever it goes.

Priced at a modest $725,000, the car is also unbelievably cheap. All in all, it is a must-buy.

1) Pegassi Zentorno

The Zentorno has been in the news before as one of the coolest cars in GTA Online. Equipped with a number of great features, it is heavily based on the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento.

The car boasts excellent acceleration, nimble handling and impressive traction. Priced at a decent $725,000, the Zentorno is surprisingly cheap as well. Suffice to say, it is another must-have in GTA Online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul