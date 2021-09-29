Top 5 properties to buy in GTA Online

In GTA Online, players can purchase almost everything people can buy in real life. They can also buy many different types of properties in the game that serve unique purposes.

GTA Online offers players Apartments, Garages, Yachts, Hangars, Nightclubs, and many more properties to buy in the game. Some properties are only used as safe houses where players can spawn from, while others help make money in the game.

There are 18 different types of properties in the game, and some are more essential to have than others. For newer players, this list helps in deciding what properties to buy in order to make money in the game.

5 best properties for players to buy in GTA Online

5) Vehicle Warehouse

The Vehicle Warehouses were added to GTA Online as a part of the Import/Export update. This property can be purchased from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

The warehouse is used to store vehicle cargo which is obtained in the vehicle cargo missions from the CEO Office. Each warehouse can store 40 vehicles, and they come with an organization office inside from where players can start selling missions.

4) High-end apartment

Owning a high-end apartment in GTA Online is absolutely crucial as they not only serve as a safe house but can be used to start a few heist missions in the game.

These heist missions are some of the best ways to earn money early on in the game. Each high-end apartment comes with a 10 car garage that can also store three cycles.

3) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop is a property that was added to GTA Online as a part of the Los Santos Tuner update. Players can use this property to modify their cars and bikes.

Owning an Auto Shop also allows players to start Contract missions which are basically mini heists in GTA Online. Each heist has two setup missions and a finale which players can do to earn some good money.

2) MC Clubhouse

The Motor Cycle Clubhouse was added to GTA Online as a part of the Bikers update. These properties work as a primary base for running operations from the Open Road network.

The clubhouse comes with a personal bar with a bartender, a playable dartboard, an arm-wrestling deck, and a jukebox. Once players buy a clubhouse, they gain access to the five MC businesses.

1) Office

The office is a property that was added to GTA Online in the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Once a player buys an office, they can then register themselves as a CEO and can use all the SecuroServ's abilities as an Executive.

Players can modify their office and add a gunlocker, a money safe, and accommodation if they like. Owning an office lets players start special cargo, vehicle cargo missions, and special vehicle work contract missions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu