Top 5 best value for money cars in GTA Online in 2022

Players in GTA Online don't always have to empty their virtual bank accounts to get a decent car. There are a number of inexpensive vehicles in the game that are extremely useful if they choose wisely.

While some of these aren't cheap, players will never feel like they've squandered their money by purchasing them. This article lists a few cars that are good value for money and should be owned by every player.

5 of the most cost-effective cars in GTA Online

5) Dewbauchee Vagner - $1,535,000

The Dewbauchee Vagner is simply one of the best supercars in GTA Online and also the most cost-effective in its class. It can outperform cars that are more expensive, especially on tracks that feature a lot of low-speed turns.

The Vagner can take very fast corners at speeds unmatched by most other supercars thanks to its downforce and ability to absorb bumps. Despite being a prototype hypercar, the design is not very outlandish, and hence, it appeals to most sports car enthusiasts.

4) Pegassi Toros - $498,000

With a top speed of 127.5 mph, the Pegassi Toros is the fastest SUV in GTA Online, and is also considered the best in its class. While the Rebla GTS comes out on top in terms of acceleration and braking, the Toros outclasses it with superior handling and cost-effectiveness.

The sporty design of the car is true to its nature; the Toros is best suited to driving around in the city. However, low ground clearance becomes an issue when going off-road.

3) Canis Kamacho - $345,000

While there are various off-road vehicles available in GTA Online, none can match the price-to-performance ratio of the Kamacho. The sheer brilliance of this car is brought out when driving off-road, as it can take on rocks and jagged terrain as if they aren't even there.

Where other cars (even most other off-road cars) struggle to climb mountains, the Kamacho does so without any effort. Most players are of the opinion that it is the best off-road vehicle in the game.

2) Elegy RH8 - $95,000/FREE

When it comes to cost-effectiveness, no other car can beat the Elegy RH8. This is because the car is essentially free to players who link their Rockstar Games Social Club account. The base price of the car is a measly $95,000, which is excellent for such a vehicle in GTA Online.

Even when fully upgrading the Elegy RH8, players will have to pay less than $300,000 in total. The performance is quite decent for a tuner, and it can easily outperform several more expensive cars when in the hands of a skilled driver.

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored) - $698,250

The armored Kuruma has long been considered the most essential car for a beginner in GTA Online. Players will be nearly invincible when doing Contact missions and Heists, as NPCs won't be able to hit the player through the bulletproof glass.

However, in PvP, this doesn't work as well because there are small spots where bullets can easily pass through. The vehicle is essentially an armored rally car, and as such, it handles quite well, making getaways a breeze.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul