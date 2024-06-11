Top 5 cars in GTA Online that fans enjoy driving (2024)

Grand Theft Auto fans have several things to consider when determining the best cars in GTA Online. The price-to-performance ratio is obviously quite important, but performance doesn't just consider top speed and acceleration. How well a car handles decides how fast you are around racetracks, which is why cars with average speed but excellent handling have better lap times.

Grand Theft Auto Online fans recently came forward to discuss their favorite cars in the game, the ones that they enjoy driving. These don't necessarily have to be the fastest or most feature-rich vehicles, but ones that are fun to drive around. With that in mind, here are some cars in GTA Online that fans enjoy driving.

Note: This list is based on fan opinions on Reddit. The cars are ranked according to upvotes on a recent post.

The best cars in GTA Online that fans love to drive

5) Pfister Comet S2

If you're a Porsche fan, you must already have this car in your collection. The Comet S2 is one of the best cars in GTA Online in terms of both looks and performance. The vehicle is based on the iconic Porsche 911 (992), and like most Porsche cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Comet S2 has exceptionally smooth handling as well.

It also has some of the most visually appealing liveries, with one of them being based on Johnny Silverhand's Porsche from Cyberpunk 2077. With countless customization options, you can make it look like a rally car as well.

4) Vapid FMJ

The FMJ resembles the Ford GT quite a bit (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The FMJ is one of the most unique-looking selections in GTA Online that might get overlooked when it comes to hypercars. This vehicle is somewhat of a mix between the second-generation Ford GT and the Aston Martin Vulcan. Unfortunately, if you already don't own this sweet-looking car, you can't buy it anymore.

This is because Rockstar removed it from GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The FMJ is quite fast and has decent handling, and coupled with its futuristic look, it's a decent car to have.

3) Progen Itali GTB Custom

The Itali GTB Custom has more customization options over the regular variant (Image via Rockstar Games)

Saying the name of this vehicle may be a mouthful, but it's definitely one of the best cars in GTA Online. As a custom variant of the Itali GTB, you must own that vehicle first and convert it at Benny's Original Motor Works. The design is inspired by various McLaren cars (the 570S, 650S, and P14), as well as the Trion Nemesis.

The unique, clean, futuristic look is appreciated by many fans, but its performance is what makes it so well-loved. The Custom variant has much more customization options, which makes it so coveted.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Virtue is an electric hypercar, and judging by its popularity online, it's one of the most popular electric cars in GTA Online. The vehicle is ridiculously fast but handles exceptionally well.

You receive one of these for free if you complete all the First Dose and Last Dose missions from Grand Theft Auto Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Most Ocelot vehicles are based on real-life Lotus cars, and the Virtue is inspired by the Evija.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

You can never go wrong with a Camaro in Grand Theft Auto Online, and the Vigero ZX is a faithful recreation of the Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI. There are several factors that make this one of the best and most popular cars in GTA Online. It has several customization options and comes with a decent top speed, excellent acceleration, and acceptable handling.

However, an added benefit of the Vigero ZX that the other cars on this list don't have is that it can be upgraded with an HSW modification. This makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, being only a tad bit slower than its convertible variant.