GTA Online players can get through anything except bankruptcy. Money, not unlike life itself, is the backbone of the virtual world, and the most common expenditure, is cars.

Luckily, there's always a way to rack up the big bucks in case of an unexpected financial rut. Players can start a side-hustle, do client featured jobs, hunt for collectables - or simply steal and resell cars.

This article takes a look at some of the best vehicles GTA Online players can steal and resell in 2021.

Top 5 cars with the highest resale value in GTA Online

#5 - Benefactor Schafter

Image via GTA Wiki

The Benefactor Schafter is one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online. The overall build of this car seems to have taken inspiration from The Mercedes-Benz-E-Class (W2110) and S-Class (W220).

This four-door luxury sedan is a sight to behold and can often be found on the streets of Los Santos.

If, however, the player needs to make a pretty penny real quick, they should probably take a look around Rockwood Hills and Vinewood Hills. Innocent drivers can often be found here, driving the Benefactor Schafter, oblivious to the all-seeing eye of the player.

Advertisement

#4 Benefactor Dubsta 2

Inspired by Mercedes-Benz G-Class 463, the Benefactor Dubsta 2 features a classic off-road appearance.

The Dubsta's heavy weight can come in handy when players need to ram civilian vehicles out of the way, but at the same time, cause massive body roll.

The car features excellent acceleration and a top speed of 102.00 mph (164.15 km/h).

It does make an occasional appearance outside the Burton Los Santos Customs in the parking lot at around 7 am to 6 pm.

The Dubsta can be sold to Los Santos Customs for a staggering $7000.

#3 Ocelot F620

The sleek and lust-worthy design of the Ocelot F620 seems to have been inspired by the Maserati GranTurismo and the Jaguar XK (X150).

The Ocelot F620 is a two-door coupe that can often be found at the Del Perro Pier parking lot and Galileo Observatory. The vehicle makes for a clean and quick theft. Players just need to haul the driver out of the way and drive away with their well-deserved prize.

The Ocelot F620 can net the player $8000 worth of in-game money in GTA Online.

Advertisement

#2 Übermacht Sentinel

The Sentinel is based on a number of popular sentinels, especially the BMW 3-Series E92.

The car can often be found in Vinewood and Rockford Hills. The Übermacht Sentinel can sometimes be found at Del Perro Pierre and Vespucci beach as well.

This car is worth $9,500 in GTA Online when sold to Los Santos Customs.

#1 Lampadati Felon

The Lampadati Felon is a rare 2-door convertible in GTA Online, based on 2010 Maserati GranCabrio and Jaguar XF.

This car is a rare jewel that is seldom seen on the map. It does however, spawn around Los Santos at times. The Felon can also be found in the parking lot of Rockford Hills.

This goldmine of a car can earn the player a whooping $9,500 when sold to Los Santos Customs in GTA Online.