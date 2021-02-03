Top 5 characters from the GTA series fans love to despise

There is no shortage of characters that fans love to despise within the GTA series.

As with all subjects related to love and hate, not every fan will agree with a topic like this. Some might end up loving these characters, but then there would never be a list for some fans to enjoy and to share their experiences with. This isn't meant to be a list where fans love to despise characters because they're performing well in a villainous role. Instead, it's more dedicated to characters that have hardly any fans or a sizable hatebase.

Sometimes, it's their involvement in several games that drive players mad. At other times, a single appearance is all that is needed to get fans all rowdy and hateful. GTA has plenty of unlikeable characters, but generally, more relevant ones will be listed, unlike excruciatingly minor people like Marty Chonks.

Five most hated characters from the GTA series

#5 - Donald Love

Having some similarities to a controversial figure like Donald Trump is already bound to get some fans to despise this character in retrospect (aggressive real estate moguls with a similar hairstyle, first name, multiple bankruptcies, etc.).

Surprisingly, that isn't the worst aspect about Donald Love. The first thing to note is that there isn't much to love about the guy in the GTA series.

Some characters are flawed but entertaining or even endearing to players. Someone like Ricardo Diaz obviously has his problems, but he has a more sizable fanbase due to his more entertaining personality.

By comparison, Donald Love is full of himself in a more realistic (and boring) way. Being a cannibal doesn't help his case, especially since he seems to get away with his antics in every GTA game.

#4 - Trevor Philips

Some people love Trevor; others despise him. Not only is he a divisive figure, but his two separate fanbases stem from the largest GTA game yet.

For some GTA fans, killing Johnny Klebitz was spitting on GTA 4: The Lost and the Damned, making that game unplayable for the sole fact that it's pointless in the grand scheme of things.

Other than making the Lost MC easy prey, Trevor Philips' chaotic nature does not endear himself to some players.

Molestation by itself is not something most fans enjoy, so Trevor's casual demeanor towards the subject in his abuse of some "friends" like Floyd make him despised within some parts of the GTA community.

#3 - Ray Bulgarin

Some antagonists are memorable and fall into the category where players love to despise them because they're doing their job perfectly. For some fans, Ray Bulgarin is just someone fans love to loathe because he isn't entertaining.

He's ruthless, sure, but outside of that, he isn't particularly noteworthy (especially for a game like GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony).

Human trafficking is a heinous crime, especially since Niko Bellic helped him early on. Like Catalina from GTA 3 and San Andreas, Ray Bulgarin has a terrible relationship with two protagonists within the GTA 4 universe.

Just as the protagonists don't like him, neither do the players. Players would be hard-pressed to find a community celebrating and praising Ray Bulgarin's deeds.

#2 - Catalina

Surprisingly, Catalina's involvement as the final antagonist in GTA 3 isn't the reason why some fans despise her. Sure, she performs some heinous acts there and royally screws over Claude Speed, the main protagonist.

However, her role is more akin to a standard final antagonist that players might despise but generally don't pay much thought to.

It's her role in GTA San Andreas where some fans have grown to detest her. She's crazy, often going from one extreme to another; her mental instability might even make some players feel uncomfortable.

It shouldn't come across as a surprise that CJ wouldn't put up with her later on in the game, as most players wouldn't want to either. Plus, some fans find her voice to be grating.

#1 - Zero

It isn't a rare occurrence seeing Zero rank at the top of an unfavorable character list. He's annoying and severely messes up CJ's plans due to his irrational rivalry with an old schoolmate.

That's not even mentioning his terrible missions, which are often a source of frustration for players worldwide. As far as endearing traits go, Zero doesn't really have any; he's a stereotypical nerd.

While he's not despised to the point players want him dead, he is still hated for his general involvement in GTA San Andreas, where players just don't want to see him.

Even in the instances where he isn't topping a general list of despised characters, Zero should always be considered as an honorable mention for the frustration he's caused through his missions alone.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.