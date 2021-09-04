Top 5 easiest stunt jumps to complete in GTA 5

The GTA series has always included a variety of stunt locations on its maps. Players in GTA 5 are given access to 50 such stunt locations, completing which can earn them achievements.

Some of these stunts can be completed by merely landing the jump successfully; others, however, require traveling a certain distance before landing in a specified place. The target zone may also vary greatly. Sometimes, it's a particular road, while other times, it's the roof of a building.

To achieve 100% completion in GTA 5, players must accomplish at least 25 of these jumps. Not all of these are easy, however, and some may require many attempts to complete. This article explores five of the easiest stunt jumps in GTA 5.

5 of the easiest stunt jump locations in GTA 5

1) Broken wall in Pillbox Hill

A fairly easy jump in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is one of the most basic jumps in GTA 5. In fact, many players may have completed the stunt entirely by accident. It is best done with a car, as landing on the road below is easier that way.

Speed does not matter for this stunt, but ridiculously high speeds should be avoided.

2) Through the Korean Pavilion

It seems like it was made for doing a stunt (Image via Rockstar Games)

This jump is best suited for motorcycles as vehicles may end up making an awkward landing. A Sanchez or Bati 801 would be ideal for this jump, but players can try out other motorbikes they're comfortable with.

To complete this jump, players must take the Vespucci Boulevard ramp and make a perfect landing. They must maintain control of their speed while performing the jump and not accelerate too quickly.

3) Golfing lake bridge

Easy with motorcycles, tough with cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is a simple jump where players have to leap over a broken bridge at the golf course. Due to how narrow the bridge is, it is best done with a motorcycle, preferably a Sanchez.

Trying it with cars is harder since even a slight bend in mid-air may foil the attempt. The added weight is another a hindrance.

4) Airport trash container

A rather straightforward jump in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is a rather straightforward jump that players have to make over a trash container. The container is found near the eastern entrance to Los Santos International Airport.

Players must clear the fence and make a clean landing inside the airport without hitting any parked cars. Although cars are more than capable of making this jump, it is much easier to do it on motorcycles.

Players may end up with a three-star wanted level for landing inside the airport in GTA 5.

5) Advertising ramp near the airport

Who thought stunt ramps could be used for advertising? (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a "Prepare for Takeoff" advertising ramp for the Weeny Issi on the eastern side of New Empire Way. Players simply have to go over the ramp and land on the parking lot behind it. Landing on the road ahead will also do, making it an extremely easy-to-do stunt.

Players can complete this stunt with cars as well as motorcycles. It doesn't make much of a difference either way.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur