People say GTA Online is a game of unlimited content and with every new update, the game releases new features and missions for players to complete. One such feature that was added with the Executives and Other Criminals update was VIP missions.

The update added organizations to the game that can be purchased from the Dynasty 8 Executives website. To do the VIP missions, players need to own an Organization and then go to SecuroServ to register as a VIP. For this, players will need a minimum of $1 million to buy an organization. Being a VIP comes with a lot of perks thathelps players make extra money in GTA Online.

VIP missions are one of the best ways to make money once all the Heists are done. Players can pick between 17 VIP jobs in the list, but some are more effective than others to make money. Most of the jobs can be done with friends but the easier ones can be done alone too.

Here is a list of the Top 5 easiest VIP missions in GTA Online.

Top 5 easiest VIP Missions in GTA Online

For all these missions, players are advised to get a Buzzard or an Oppressor MK2 to be able to finish them easily. If the players don't have access to the Buzzard or Oppressor, they can use an Armored Kurama for the job.

#5 Asset Recovery

Asset Recovery missions will require the player to steal a vehicle and deliver it to the drop off. Once the player steals the vehicle, the cops will start following the player. The player will need to lose the cops before dropping off the vehicle to complete the mission.

#4 Fully loaded

For this mission, players will need to get into a fully loaded Ruiner 2000 and destroy ten turreted vehicles in the game. Players will get 20 minutes to locate and destroy the targets.

#3 Hostile Take Over

This mission requires players to breach into a secure area, steal a document and deliver it to a drop off location. Players get 30 minutes to complete this mission.

#2 Sightseer

Sight Seer in GTA Online ( Source: gta.fandom.com )

Players need to go around the map and collect packages that are hidden around to complete this mission. The location of the packages are revealed once the player solves a puzzle that is available to the bottom right on the phone menu.

#1 Head hunter

Head Hunter in GTA Online ( Source: gta.fandom.com )

This mission requires the player to assassinate a few targets around the map. Players can do this mission Solo. Once they eliminate the targets, the VIP mission is complete and the player receives the the GTA$ and RP.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod