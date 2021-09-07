Top 5 most expensive cars players can buy in GTA Online

In GTA Online, cars are a major style statement for players, and Rockstar has understood this fact quite well. With every new update rollout, the number of cars to choose from has gone up drastically, thus spoiling players for choice.

Many players put in hours of work to complete heists and jobs with only one goal in mind: building the perfect GTA Online Garage.

This article explores the top 5 most expensive cars in GTA Online that players can buy today.

Note: Top speed recorded by broughy1322 from gta5rides.com

The top 5 most expensive cars to buy in GTA Online

5) Pegassi Tezeract

The Pegassi Tezeract in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Pegassi's Tezeract is an electric supercar that offers an All Wheel Drive system, and as a result it has brutal acceleration off the line. The handling, on the other hand, doesn't exactly inspire confidence at high speeds and might feel unusable for racing events. The car can be heavily customized to every player's liking and is best suited to those who love quirky looks and stellar straight-line acceleration.

Price: GTA$2,825,000

Top Speed: 138.58 mph

Dealer: Legendary Motorsport

4) Benefactor Krieger

The Benefactor Krieger in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Benefactor Krieger is a really neat looking supercar with customization options that are fairly limited, but what matters with this vehicle is the fact that it lives up to the supercar tag. The car offers great acceleration, remarkable high-speed stability, accurate handling and great stopping power. All these traits make it the perfect car for high-speed highway cruising and racing events.

Price: GTA$ 2,875,000

Top Speed: 132.7 mph

Dealer: Legendary Motorsport

3) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The very first sight of Grotti Vigilante sparks only one name in mind: Batman! Grotti Vigilante comes equipped with machine guns as stock, has the option to add in missiles and to top it all off, it also comes equipped with a rocket booster system to get that additional boost in speed.

When driven sensibly, the car handles very well for its size and can also be drifted around corners after putting in some practice. The car accepts all regular performance upgrades but doesn't offer great customizability, with the only thing that the players can change being its color.

This car is best for players who want something that looks exotic, complete with accurate missile launchers, machine guns and a rocket booster system.

Price: GTA$ 3,750,000

Top Speed: 131.2 mph

Dealer: Warstock Cache and Carry

2) Coil Rocket Voltic

The Coil Rocket Voltic in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Coil Rocket Voltic is among the most unique cars in GTA Online. It can only be bought by players who own a CEO Office and a vehicle warehouse. The car can be maxed out through all standard performance upgrades and offers multiple customization options as well.

It comes with a rocket thruster that enables players to reach unrealistic speeds from a standstill in no time, which is also quite handy when trying to escape trouble in GTA Online. With the thruster's long recharge time being the only small drawback, Rocket Voltic can quite literally launch players into the stratosphere.

Price: GTA$ 3,830,400

Top Speed: 118.9 mph

Dealer: Warstock Cache and Carry

1) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Declasse Scramjet comes across as the the most unique vehicle in GTA Online: combining the stunt jump ability of the Ruiner 2000 and the boosting ability of the Rocket Voltic. The car comes equipped with machine guns as standard and a missile launching system that has great target lock-on accuracy.

The car accepts all standard performance upgrades which further increase its already ballistic top-speed and it can be heavily customized to suit any player's preferences. What makes this the top choice among other cars on this list is its ability to boost and jump, and pair that with an accurate missile launching system, players can confidently go out hunting for Oppressors MKII's.

Price: GTA$4,628,400

Top Speed: 131.2 mph

Dealer: Warstock Cache and Carry

