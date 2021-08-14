GTA Online: Top 5 fastest bikes in August 2021

Bikes may not be as popular a choice in GTA Online as armored sedans and weaponized helicopters, but some players really do prefer the thrill of riding a bike over the relatively safe bodywork of a four-wheel vehicle.

GTA Online features a number of great bikes, each more stylish and flashy than the other. While some bikes are notoriously expensive, as is almost everything in GTA Online, others are relatively cheap but still promise great overall performance. This article talks about 5 of the fastest bikes players can purchase in GTA Online as of August 2021.

Top 5 fastest bikes to purchase in GTA Online in 2021

5) Shitzu Hakuchou

Equipped with a steady wheelbase and a powerful engine, the Hakuchou is arguably one of the best motorbikes in GTA Online. It boasts excellent acceleration, amazing traction and nimble handling. Recording a top speed of 134.00 mph (215.65 km/hr), the Hakuchou is one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online.

4) The Pegassi Bati 801

Inspired by Ducati 845 and Ducati 1098, the Pegassi Bati 801 makes for one heck of a purchase in GTA Online. Recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph, it always makes a great case for itself, leaving many vehicles of its class in the dust.

The 801 boasts quick acceleration, nippy handling and decent traction, making for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

3) Nagasaki BF400

Not many bikes look as dashing as they perform. The BF400 is one of the very few bikes in GTA Online that excels in every department. With a recorded top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h) its acceleration is beyond impressive. The only drawback to the BF400 is its average handling. But all in all, the bike performs extremely well and deserves all the buzz in GTA Online.

2) Pegassi Oppressor

One can't possibly play GTA Online without checking out the insanely popular Oppressor bikes, the Oppressor being the base version that later inspired the birth of the vehicle that went on to change the overall dynamic of the multiplayer game. Recorded at a top speed of 140 mph, the Oppressor is one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online, second only to the Oppressor MK II. It boasts excellent acceleration, amazing traction and butter-smooth handling. All in all, it is definitely worth the big bucks in GTA Online.

1) The Western Deathbike

After the release of the Oppressor MK II, the Deathbike kind of took back seat away from the spotlight. But given its incredibly high top speed and unparalleled performance, it still makes for a great purchase in GTA Online.

The Deathbike is recorded at a top speed of 150 mph (241.40 km/h). The bike also comes equipped with a special feature called the Jump Mode, which, when activated, sends the bike soaring through the air.

All in all, the Deathbike is one of the best, not to mention the fastest, bikes in GTA Online and is more like an investment than a purchase.

Edited by roushan.illahi