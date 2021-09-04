Top 5 fastest bikes in GTA Online in September 2021

The top five fastest bikes in GTA Online aren't as obvious as some players would expect.

Motorcycles are a vehicle class built for speed. Hence, it's not surprising that most of them outspeed cars of any type. They're a terrible option defensively. That's always been the trade-off that GTA players have been used to for generations now.

The slowest motorcycle on this list goes up to 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), which is quite impressive. By comparison, the fastest option's top speed is 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h). All of this data comes from Broughy1322. It's worth noting that it's a more accurate measurement of speed than what the game tells the player.

The five fastest GTA Online bikes in September 2021

5) Bati 801/Bati 801RR

The Bati 801 & Bati 801RR are the fifth-fastest bikes in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar)

Both Bati 801 variants perform identically. Their only difference lies in the paint job, as there is no variation in their stats. Both vehicles cost a meager $15,000, making them the cheapest motorcycles on this list by a long shot.

These vehicles can go up to 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h) in GTA Online.

4) BF400

The BF400 is the fourth-fastest bikes in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar)

137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) is a respectable top speed for a bike in GTA Online. This makes BF400 the fourth-fastest bike in the game. It's a good old vehicle with no gimmicks attached to it.

It has excellent suspension, which makes it ideal for making large Stunt Jumps.

It's also affordable, as it only costs $95,000.

3) Manchez Scout

The Manchez Scout is the third-fastest bike in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar)

The Manchez Scout is a good example of a bike that is much faster than the game would imply. GTA Online's files suggest that it has a top speed of 80.78 mph (130.00 km/h). The BF400, for example, also has a top speed of 90.10 mph (145.00 km/h).

However, their proper top speeds tell a completely different story. The Manchez Scout's actual limit is 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h), making it the third-fastest motorcycle in the game.

It costs $225,000 in GTA Online.

2) Oppressor

The Oppressor is the second-fastest bike in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar)

Top speed is the one thing that the original Oppressor has over its overpowered Mk II variant. The Oppressor Mk II has a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h), whereas its predecessor could go up to 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h).

This motorcycle is also the most expensive option on this list. It costs a whopping $3,524,500, although players could get it at a Trade Price of $2,650,000. The Oppressor is a fast bike, and its excellent acceleration helps make its high speed stand out even more.

1) Deathbike (Arena)

The Deathbike (Arena) is the fastest bike in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar)

Arena Wars' vehicles tend to excel at top speed. Several other vehicle classes are dominated by these variations (muscle, sports, and compacts). Hence, it's no surprise that the fastest motorcycle would also come from this update.

It has a top speed of 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h), and it only costs $1,269,000. All three variations (Apocalypse, Nightmare, and Future Shock) have the same price and top speed in GTA Online.

