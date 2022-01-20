Top 5 fastest Pfister cars in GTA Online

Pfister has created several new cars in GTA Online in the last few updates, with some of them boasting impressive top speeds.

Most players would know this brand as the car manufacturer associated with the Comet. In fact, six out of their ten vehicles have "Comet" in their name. Aside from some neat little trivia, it's worth mentioning that Pfister is clearly based on the real-life Porsche brand.

Top speed is one of the most important stats in GTA Online, as fast cars tend to leave slower ones in the dust. The top speeds listed here are documented by GTA Online YouTuber, Broughy1322, on his website.

5 fastest Pfister cars in GTA Online

5) Growler (121.50 mph)

The Growler (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pfister's Growler is the fifth-fastest Pfister vehicle and the third-fastest Tuner with a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h). It has decent overall stats, although nothing about it immediately stands out. Its price is $1,627,000, but its Trade Price is $1,220,050.

Unlocking its Trade Price is similar to other Tuners in that players get a random Trade Price for a Tuner every five LS Car Meet Reputation levels.

4) Comet SR (122 mph)

The Comet SR (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's the first of three Comet vehicles on this list, and 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) is a respectable top speed for a Sports car. It's the fourth-fastest under Pfister's brand, and it only costs $1,145,000 (no Trade Price is available).

The Comet SR feels noticeably outdated compared to the following two cars on this list.

3) Comet S2 (123 mph)

The Comet S2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) is respectable in GTA Online. It makes the Comet S2 the third-fastest Pfister car in the game, and its overall stats outclass the Comet SR. Like several other Comet cars in GTA Online, the Comet S2 has superb handling, making its respectable top speed feel easier to control around tight turns.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus earn Double Rewards on Sprints, and more this week in GTA Online: Introducing the Pfister Comet S2. A car with the kind of reputation that no amount of advertising can buy. Now available from Legendary Motorsport.Plus earn Double Rewards on Sprints, and more this week in GTA Online: rsg.ms/7753406 Introducing the Pfister Comet S2. A car with the kind of reputation that no amount of advertising can buy. Now available from Legendary Motorsport.Plus earn Double Rewards on Sprints, and more this week in GTA Online: rsg.ms/7753406 https://t.co/X5Q7G75bJK

It's the second Tuner on this list, with the Comet S2 costing $1,878,000, although its Trade Price docks it down to $1,408,500. Coincidentally, it's also the second-fastest Tuner in the game.

2) Comet S2 Cabrio (129 mph)

The Comet S2 Cabrio (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's The Contract introduced several new vehicles that fans love. The Comet S2 Cabrio doesn't do too much to deviate from the usual Comet design, especially since it shares a lot in common with the Comet S2.

Its top speed of 129.00 mph (207.60 km/h) makes it the second-fastest Pfister vehicle in the game (as of January 2022) and the fifth-fastest Sports car. The Comet S2 Cabrio's performance is generally a little better than its Comet S2 counterpart at a lower default cost of $1,797,000.

However, it currently has no Trade Price.

1) 811 (132.50 mph)

The 811 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The 811 is the only non-Sports car on this list and the only Super car in Pfister's lineup. It boasts a monstrous top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), making it the third-fastest supercar in GTA Online. This vehicle is also excellent for races that focus on straight roads, with it not being ideal for races where the player needs to make several sharp turns.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 811's price is $1,135,000, and there is no Trade Price to get it lower. That said, there are still 36 more expensive supercars in the game.

Edited by R. Elahi