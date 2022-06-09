Top 5 fighter aircraft in GTA Online in 2022

Fighter jets are arguably one of the most powerful vehicles in GTA Online. Players use them not only for traveling but also to eliminate annoying enemies as they are filled to the brim with deadly weapons that can easily bestow death from above-style damage to anyone trying to get in their way.

However, due to their power, these flying killing machines have become so infamous that if a griefer gets their hands on any of the fighter jets, it is guaranteed that other GTA Online players will choose to leave the session rather than go against one.

Yet, there are still players who want to get back at those insufferable fighter jet griefers. This article will provide such GTA Online players with five of the best fighter jets to buy if they want to teach those griefers a lesson.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best fighter jets in GTA Online

5) V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Molotok is a military fighter jet that appears in GTA Online as part of the Smuggler's Run update. It is a Korean War fighter plane based on the Soviet Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15/MiG-17, but with the wing placement of the Yakovlev Yak-30 and the stabilizer configuration of the North American F-86 Sabre.

Molotok operates similarly to the other jets in the game but has a slightly lower peak speed and acceleration than the Hydra. It has strong air brakes that allow the aircraft to slow down fast and give it extra time before the engines shut out.

These air brakes enable the Molotok to land effortlessly on crossroads, rooftops, helipads, and other difficult-to-reach locations. The Molotok is one of the most forgiving jets beginner players can learn to fly since it offers smooth, easy-to-control flying with no weird idiosyncrasies.

4) B-11 Strikeforce

The B-11 Strikeforce is a military assault jet included in the After Hours update for GTA Online. It is based on the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog," with the tail design of the Northrop YA-9, which was proposed as part of the design competition alongside Fairchild Republic's prototype A-10.

The Strikeforce performs similarly to other jets, with acceleration comparable to the Hydra but a lower maximum airspeed. The aircraft also features powerful air brakes, allowing it to slow down swiftly while remaining maneuverable.

The Strikeforce is one of the toughest planes, which can survive five homing missiles or conventional explosives before being killed by the sixth. It can also withstand a direct shot from an RPG. The aircraft is even particularly resistant to normal bullet damage.

With full armor upgrades, the Heavy Sniper will need to fire 72 bullets to completely destroy the aircraft. Aside from the strong bullet resistance, if the plane is only injured from one side, it will never explode.

3) Besra

The Western Besra is a military fighter aircraft included in GTA 5 and GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Flight School Update. Besra's profile is comparable to the P-996 LAZER, with a pointed nose, a long canopy that swings forward, and dual hatches on the bottom for the nose landing gear.

In general, the aircraft is extremely fast and maneuverable. The plane has an extraordinarily rapid peak speed, making it the third-fastest vehicle in the game. However, it still has better acceleration than other planes, allowing it to take off considerably faster.

Besra can slow down quickly and take off/land over short distances, making it ideal for landing on roadways. Like the LAZER, the Besra has a notably nose-heavy design that makes gliding almost difficult in the case of engine failure.

2) Hydra

Hydra is a military VTOL fighter jet included in GTA Online as part of the Heists Update. Since then, it has become one of the most popular fighter jets in the game. Hydra is based on the British Aerospace Harrier II, a well-known British fighter jet with VTOL capabilities, plus minor details from the F-16 Fighting Falcon, such as the cockpit and air inlet.

This is the most advanced aircraft in the game, with a wide range of equipment. One of its most notable features is its VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) capabilities, which allow it to hover, descend, or climb vertically like a helicopter while traveling horizontally like an airplane.

Hydra is one of the fastest and most fail-deadly aircraft (and one of the quickest vehicles) in the game. It is also one of the easiest to operate after players master the principles of fixed-wing flying.

The main downside is from the game engine rather than the vehicle itself since high-speed flying might cause the plane to collide with things such as trees before they become visible, owing to the model/texture loading being slower than the plane itself.

1) Lazer

The Jobuilt P-996 LAZER is a military fighter plane featured in GTA 5 and GTA Online and is by far the best fighter plane players can get in the game. The P-996 is an extraordinarily fast aircraft, having a peak speed of about 185 knots while flying above 900 feet MSL and the third-fastest acceleration (after the LF-22 Starling and the Besra).

Furthermore, it has outstanding mobility, is incredibly sensitive, and can swiftly pitch, spin, and roll in any direction. With a short take-off and landing distance, the Lazer is a good aircraft to get through the city swiftly and efficiently with little threat from rival players. Unlike other aircraft, it also does not stall out during a vertical rise.

The Lazer may be devastating to unskilled users. It is susceptible to slight aileron inputs and is quite vulnerable since it may be quickly destroyed using a minigun or a heavy sniper. However, it is the perfect aircraft for advanced players who know what they are doing.

