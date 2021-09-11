Top 5 funniest GTA 5 mods to mess around with in September 2021

GTA 5 is a record-breaking game that has won more awards than any other game ever made. Players still love playing GTA 5 even eight years on, and one of the main reasons for this is the game's mods.

The modding community for GTA 5 is quite strong, with more than 100 mods out there for players to try.

For players who want to have some fun with GTA 5, here is a list of the top five funniest mods for the game as of September 2021.

Top 5 funniest mods for GTA 5 as of September 2021

5) Vehicle Cannon Mod

This mod adds a new weapon to GTA 5. With this mod, players can use a gun that shoots vehicles as bullets. This creates some very interesting situations. The vehicles fired by the gun sometimes explode upon contact. Players can activate this mod by pressing F11.

4) Gravity Gun

The gravity gun is an interesting weapon that can pull and push objects. Players can aim at any desired object and press the trigger to pull it toward them. Pressing the trigger again launches the object into the distance following the direction of the crosshair.

Players can also use this gun on NPCs, which results in some really funny reactions.

3) Pokémon Go GTA Edition

This mod lets players enjoy the famous mobile game Pokemon Go in GTA 5. Players can walk around the map of GTA and catch pokemon, like they would do in Pokemon Go. With this mod, players get to be a pokemon trainer in GTA and enjoy all the adventures of collecting pokemon.

2) Tsunami Mod

This mod submerges the whole city of Los Santos in water. It creates a huge wave that hits Los Santos, causing everything to be engulfed by water. With this mod, the only possible way to get around is by boats and jetskiis. Witnessing the effects of water taking over the city is pretty interesting, such as marine animals sighted on the top of buildings.

1) Quick Whale Spawner

This mod is one of the game's silliest mods. It lets players spawn a whale anywhere they want in GTA 5. Players can spawn an infinite school of whales by spamming the F9 button. This can lead to many funny interactions between the whales and objects in the game. Players can get rid of the whales at any time by pressing the F10 button.

