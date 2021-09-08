Top 5 games like GTA 5 under 20 GB

GTA 5 is one of the best open-world games belonging to the action-adventure genre. From completing story-based missions to taking part in thrilling races in hypersport cars, GTA 5 is fun.

GTA 5 is available on different platforms, including PC. Players who do not have much space on their PC can opt for the games given below as they are below 20 GB.

PC games like GTA 5 under 20 GB

1. Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is like GTA 5 with martial arts action. Players will surely enjoy the game for hours on an end as it includes both thrilling chases and intense cut-scenes

PC gamers will have lots of missions to fulfill in this action-adventure game. However, players who do not have the stomach for hardcore violence must avoid this title at all costs.

Size: 15 GB

2. Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 is arguably the best game in the Far Cry series. From main story missions to side missions, there are lots of activities that players can engage in.

Even if the stories of the two titles are very different, the intense action of Far Cry 3 will remind players of GTA 5. Moreover, the open-world will make players reminisce about the Rockstar Classic.

Size: 15 GB

3. Mafia II (Classic)

This action-adventure game also has a sprawling open-world that players can explore, like GTA 5. Players can navigate the world of Empire Bay by foot or by vehicle.

Mafia II is all about the life of different gangsters and their search for power. The hand-to-hand combat scenes and intense car races are very engaging.

Size: 8 GB

4. Saints Row: The Third

PC gamers will get the chance to explore the fictional city named Steelport in this action-adventure game. The side missions are quite a bit like the ones in GTA 5.

The main goal of gamers is to defeat their rival gangs and restore order in the city. Players also have the option of customizing the appearance of their characters.

Size: 10 GB

5. Max Payne

Unlike GTA 5, Max Payne has a linear storyline that revolves around completing missions assigned. The interesting storyline is what keeps players engaged.

Even if the core element of the two titles is different, players will enjoy it nonetheless. Players will be provided with the necessary weapons to shoot their enemies.

Size: 830 MB

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar