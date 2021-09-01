Top 5 good looking cars in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online is all about fancy cars and flying bikes. The game would practically be incomplete without its amazing assortment of high-end vehicles.

Over the years, Rockstar has released several great-looking cars. Contrary to common belief, one does not have to shell out a great deal of money to own a pretty car in GTA Online. In fact, most of them are quite affordable.

This article talks about 5 of the best-looking cars in GTA Online.

Top 5 gorgeous cars in GTA Online

5) Pegassi Zentorno

Inspired by the Lamborghini, the Zentorno is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online. Featuring a sleek and sturdy design, it's a dream to own and a joy to ride.

Furthermore, the Zentorno is not even that expensive as it is priced at a modest $725,000. The car boasts incredibly high top speed, smooth handling and quick acceleration. All in all, the Zentorno makes for a great buy in GTA Online.

4) Dominator GTX

Based on the sixth-generation Mustang, the Dominator GTX is every Mustang fan's dream come true in GTA Online. Boasting an impressive body and looks that aren't seen on many cars, the GTX will turn heads wherever it goes.

Not only is it one of the best muscle cars in GTA Online, it's also exceptionally affordable; it is priced at a decent $725,000.

3) Drift Tampa

Some cars never go out of style and that is especially true for the Tampa. It's not only one of the funkiest vehicles in GTA Online, but it is also one of the best.

It boasts excellent acceleration, nimble handling and amazing traction. All in all, the Tampa is one of the best value-for-money vehicles in GTA Online and is an absolute must-have in 2021.

2) Turismo Classic

GTA Online cars often draw inspiration from the most popular vehicles out there. However, the Turismo Classic leaves many of its contemporaries in the dust by taking after the two most beloved vehicles of all time - the exceptional F40 and the incredible Testarossa.

Priced at an affordable $704,000, the Classic is more of an investment than a purchase.

1) Grotti Itali RSX

The Itali RSX is one of the most unprecedented vehicles in GTA Online. Not only is it incredibly fast with a top speed of 135.30 mph, but it is also unbelievably sleek and sturdy.

While it does cost a small fortune ($3,465,000), its class and beauty make up for that price tag.

